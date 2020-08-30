The Haryana government on Sunday withdrew an order directing shops, offices and malls to remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays because of the coronavirus crisis. The rollback of the order came a day after the Centre’s guidelines for “Unlock 4”, in which it directed the states to not impose any lockdowns outside containment zones without prior consultation.

Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij announced the decision. “The Centre has not given state governments the authority to impose lockdowns under ‘Unlock 4’, so the Haryana government is withdrawing its order dated August 28 to keep marketplaces shut on Mondays and Tuesdays,” Vij said in a tweet. “There will be no lockdown [in the state] now.”

Haryana has reported over 61,000 coronavirus cases and 670 deaths so far, according to the Union health ministry.

The guidelines for “Unlock 4”, the fourth phase of relaxing countrywide coronavirus restrictions, were released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday. The government allowed the resumption of metro services from September 7 in a graded manner.

The Centre also relaxed travel restrictions and said inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods will not be prohibited now. No separate permission or approval or e-permit will be required for such movements.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment functions and other congregations would be permitted with up to 100 persons from September 21, the new guidelines added. Mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitisers will be necessary to hold such limited gatherings. Schools, colleges, educational institutions, indoor theatres, swimming pools will remain closed till September 30. Open air theatres will also be permitted to open from September 21.

International air travel continues to remain banned except for the air bubbles already in place.

India reported its biggest one-day rise of 78,761 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total to 35,42,733. The country’s toll rose by 948 to 63,498. India has 7,65,302 active cases now, while over 27 lakh people have recovered from the infection.