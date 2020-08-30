India’s number of recovered cases on Sunday crossed 27,13,933, taking the recovery rate to 76.61%, the Union health ministry said. The country’s overall case count reached 35,42,733 after a record 78,761 new cases were registered in 24 hours. The toll rose by 948 to 63,498. India has 7,65,302 active cases now.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” radio programme, on Sunday congratulated the farmers of India for proving their mettle at the time of the coronavirus crisis.
The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown in containment zones till September 30, but announced significant relaxations in restrictions in other places. The ease on curbs included permission to open all places of worship, restarting metro services and doing away with e-passes for inter-district travel.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre’s decision to hold national entrance exams for engineering and medical courses in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Indian Medical Association wrote a letter to Modi regarding the death of doctors due to Covid-19, reported ANI. The association urged him for an inclusive national solatium for doctors.
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot listed guidelines for the resumption of metro services and said that the use of smart cards and masks will be mandatory when travelling. “Masks are mandatory, otherwise a fine can be levied on those violating norms,” he said.
Rajasthan’s Cabinet Minister Pratap Khachariyawas said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He appealed to those who had come in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope attributed the increase in cases in the state in the last one month to the government’s approach of “tracking, tracing, testing and treatment”. “There are 400 labs for Covid-19 testing and more than 50,000 tests are done daily in the state,” he told PTI. “The antigen test and RT-PCR tests are being done to the optimum capacity.” The state has reported 7,80,689 cases and 24,399 deaths so far.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.5 crore people and killed 8,43,286 others, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 1.64 crore people have recovered from the infection.