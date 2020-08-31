Coronavirus: With over 4.2 lakh cases, Andhra Pradesh becomes second worst-hit state in India
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India should have ‘very significant control’ over Covid-19 by Diwali.
Andhra Pradesh on Sunday became the second worst-affected state in India after it registered over 10,000 new cases for the fifth consecutive day. With a tally of more than 4.24 lakh coronavirus cases, the state has surpassed Tamil Nadu that has reported over 4.16 lakh infections so far.
India’s overall case count reached 35,42,733 after a record 78,761 new cases were registered in 24 hours on Sunday. The toll rose by 948 to 63,498. India has 7,65,302 active cases now while the number of recovered cases on Sunday crossed 27,13,933, taking the recovery rate to 76.61%, the Union health ministry said.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.51 crore people and killed over 8.45 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.65 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
7.50 am: United States, has recorded 59 lakh cases of infection, reports AFP. The country’s toll is over 1,83,000 now.
7.45 am: West Bengal’s recovery rate nears 82% after 3,308 more patients recover, reports PTI.
7.39 am: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says India should have “very significant control” over Covid-19 by Diwali, reports PTI. “But, the virus has taught us a certain lesson, it has taught us there has to be a new normal and we need to be more diligent about, more cautious about our lifestyle...,” he adds.
7.36 am: Andhra Pradesh is now the second worst-affected state in India after it registered over 10,000 new cases for the fifth consecutive day, reports NDTV. With a tally of more than 4.24 lakh coronavirus cases, the state has surpassed Tamil Nadu that has reported over 4.16 lakh infections so far. The number of active cases in the state nears 1-lakh mark.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” radio programme, on Sunday congratulated the farmers of India for proving their mettle at the time of the coronavirus crisis.
- The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown in containment zones till September 30, but announced significant relaxations in restrictions in other places. The ease on curbs included permission to open all places of worship, restarting metro services and doing away with e-passes for inter-district travel.
- The Haryana government withdrew an order directing shops, offices and malls to remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays because of the coronavirus crisis.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre’s decision to hold national entrance exams for engineering and medical courses in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot listed guidelines for the resumption of metro services and said that the use of smart cards and masks will be mandatory when travelling. “Masks are mandatory, otherwise a fine can be levied on those violating norms,” he said.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.5 crore people and killed 8,43,286 others, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 1.64 crore people have recovered from the infection.