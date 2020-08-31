The Maharashtra government on Monday allowed all hotels in the state to resume operations at their full capacity, as it further eased restrictions of the lockdown enforced to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Crowded places such as metro services and educational institutions, however, will remain shut.

Under the “Unlock 4” guidelines, restrictions on inter-district movement of persons and goods have been lifted. No separate permission, approval, or e-permit will be required for the vehicles and the persons travelling therein for such movements, an order by the Maharashtra government said.

The government has also raised the attendance in offices. The government said private offices can now operate with a 30% capacity, from the previous 10% limit. However, all the employers will take sensitisation programs to educate the employees to take adequate precautions, the guidelines said. A Vigilance Officer will be appointed in every office for ensuring that norms like physical distancing, face coverings are being adhered to at all times, it added.

Government officers, meanwhile, can deploy 100% of their Group A and Group B employees across the state, the guidelines added. In the municipal corporations of the Mumbai Metropolitan Area, government workers will be allowed to attend office with 30% strength, or 30 employees, whichever is more. The rule applies to districts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad too. In the rest of the state, government employees can attend office with 50% strength or minimum 50 employees.

However, these rules will not apply to government services related to emergency, health and medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, National Informatics Centre, Food & Civil Supply, municipal offices, among others.

Passenger movement by private bus, or mini-bus and other operators will be allowed, the government said, adding that the standard operating procedure for the same will be issued by the transport commissioner of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country with 5,62,401 cases, including 24,399 deaths as of Monday, according to the Union health ministry.

India’s coronavirus tally, meanwhile, on Monday crossed the 36 lakh-mark to reach 36,21,245 after 78,512 new cases were registered in 24 hours. The toll rose by 971 to 64,469. India has 7,81,975 active cases now while the number of recovered cases crossed 27 lakh.

