The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that China once again engaged in provocative military maneuvers on August 31, even as the group commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate tensions between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control. The ministry said that the Indian side managed to thwart Beijing’s latest attempt to “unilaterally alter the status quo”.

The Indian Army had on Monday said its soldiers had thwarted “provocative” movements by China’s military on Saturday night in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake.

“The actions and behavior of the Chinese side since earlier this year along the LAC has been in clear violation of the bilateral agreements and protocols concluded between the two countries to ensure peace and tranquility on the border,” the statement said. “Such actions are also in complete disregard to the understandings reached between the two Foreign Ministers as also the Special Representatives.”

Tensions between India and China escalated after a clash between the two countries’ armies on June 15 in Ladakh led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unidentified number of Chinese soldiers. Several rounds of talks have so far failed to break the impasse.

Last week, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar had said that the military stand-off between India and China in Ladakh was “surely the most serious situation” since the 1962 Indo-China war over Aksai Chin.

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat had also said that the “military option” was available if talks with China failed. He said that defence personnel were always prepared “should all efforts to restore status quo along the LAC do not succeed”.