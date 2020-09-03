India’s coronavirus count on Thursday jumped to 38,53,407 after a highest single-day rise of 83,883 new cases were recorded. The toll rose by 1,043 to 67,376. As many 29,70,492 patients have recovered from the infection, pushing the recovery rate to 77.09%. The Centre said 11,72,179 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours – the highest so far. With this, over 4.5 crore tests have been carried out in the country.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said it can’t be said that the city is witnessing a second wave of the coronavirus. Delhi recorded the highest number of daily new coronavirus cases in over two months with 2,509 infections on Wednesday, pushing the Capital’s tally to 1,79,569. The last time the city reported over 2,500 cases was on July 3. However, Jain said people “should not stress about numbers”.
Odisha’s Minister of Textile and Handicrafts Padmini Dian said she has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been in home isolation. More than a dozen legislators in the state have contracted the infection so far.
The Centre allowed airlines to increase their operating capacity of flights to 60% from the current 45%. The review was done after a total number of flights operated by commercial airlines in India crossed 1,000 flights a day during the month of August.
The Delhi High Court allowed a breath analyser test through tube process for air traffic controllers that was earlier suspended in view of the coronavirus crisis.
Researchers from New Delhi-based Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology have developed a new method of testing that will give quicker results. This methodology is almost as precise as the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR test, which is considered as the gold standard of testing.
The World Health Organization updated its advice on coronavirus treatment to include “strong recommendation” for steroid use in patients who are critically ill, Reuters reported. This came after an analysis of seven international trials, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association or JAMA, showed that treating critical patients with corticosteroids reduces the risk of death by 20% regardless of which steroid is used.
The Donald Trump administration in United States has urged states to get ready to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine by November 1 – two days before the presidential election.
China on Wednesday said it will resume direct flights from eight countries to Beijing, including Thailand, Denmark, Cambodia, Greece, Sweden and Canada, from September 3.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 2.5 crore people and caused more than 8.61 lakh deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.69 crore people in the world have recovered from the infection.