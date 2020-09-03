The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed the resumption of breath analyser tests through the tube process for air traffic controllers, or ATC, reported PTI. The court had suspended the use of the test on March 23, saying that using the device during the coronavirus outbreak would be “non-pragmatic and unwise”.

Justice Navin Chawla allowed the application filed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation seeking the modification of the March 23 order. The court modified the order, saying that the DGCA will be bound to comply with the recommendations made by the aviation body’s medical board for the safe use of the device.

The Directorate General of Medical Services in its report, which was submitted on June 16, had said that only one breath analyser test would be used per person. The body added that the device will not be used again for the next 12 hours.

During the hearing on Thursday, the High Court said that the interests of the ATC and passengers need to be balanced. It also noted that presently, the breath analyser test is being conducted on pilots in a restricted manner.

The DGCA had filed the application in a pending petition by the Air Traffic Controllers’ Guild (India), seeking direction to the aviation body and the Airports Authority of India to temporarily suspend using the breath analyser test through the current tube process to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The petitioner had said that on a random basis, 10% of the ATCs are subjected to the breath analyser test, which uses equipment that could result in the spread of Covid-19.

India’s coronavirus count on Thursday touched 38,53,407 with a record 83,883 new cases. The toll rose by 1,043 to 67,376.

