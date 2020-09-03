The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a review petition filed by six states against its judgement earlier this month that rejected a plea for the postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) amid the coronavirus crisis, Live Law reported.

The governments of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Punjab and Maharashtra had moved the Supreme Court on August 28, saying that its order failed to secure the safety, security and right to life of the students taking the exam. The petitioners also said the order ignored the “teething logistical difficulties” in conducting the exams on the proposed dates.

The Joint Entrance Examinations for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology began on Tuesday and will continue till Sunday, September 6. The NEET exam is scheduled to take place on September 13.

The exams are taking place amid the worsening coronavirus situation in India. India’s coronavirus count touched 38,53,407 on Thursday, with a record 83,883 new cases reported in 24 hours. More than 67,000 people in the country have died of the infection.