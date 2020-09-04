Coronavirus: Centre says five states account for 70% of deaths; Kerala CM warns of ‘Onam clusters’
Two food joints in Haryana’s Murthal have been sealed after 75 workers tested positive for the coronavirus.
India’s coronavirus count touched 38,53,407 on Thursday with a record 83,883 new cases. The toll rose by 1,043 to 67,376.
The Centre has said that five states – Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra – account for 70% of total coronavirus deaths in the country. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the increased contact among people may result in “Onam clusters”, adding that the next two weeks are important.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.62 crore people and killed over 8.66 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.73 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.15 am: An independent panel reviewing the global response to the coronavirus pandemic will have full access to any internal UN agency documents, materials and emails necessary, reports AP. The panel’s co-chairs, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, announced the 11 other members during a media briefing on Thursday. This includes Dr Joanne Liu, who was an outspoken WHO critic while leading Medecins Sans Frontieres during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.
8.58 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the increased contact among people may result in “Onam clusters” amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports NDTV. “The next two weeks are crucial as we may see Onam clusters being formed in the state due to increased outdoor public activity and travel during the festival time,” the chief minister says. “We can expect a hike in Covid cases.”
8.50 am: Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said that five states – Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra – account for 70% of total coronavirus deaths in the country.
8.42 am: The Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Gautam Buddha Nagar claims that it has performed over one lakh RT-PCR tests for the coronavirus, the maximum by any facility in Uttar Pradesh, reports PTI.
8.38 am: The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed jointly by ministers from six non-BJP-ruled states against conducting JEE Mains and the NEET examinations amid the pandemic.
8.35 am: Two food joints in Haryana’s Murthal have been sealed after 75 workers tested positive for the coronavirus, reports PTI. Sixty-five of these tested positive at the Amrik-Sukhdev dhaba, while 10 others belonged to another food joint, says Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia.
8.30 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- India’s coronavirus count jumped to 38,53,407 after the country reported its highest single-day rise of 83,883 new cases. The toll rose by 1,043 to 67,376. As many 29,70,492 patients have recovered from the infection, pushing the recovery rate to 77.09%. The Union health ministry said the number of recoveries was 3.5 times higher than active cases.
- The Centre defended its decision to open up economic activities despite the rise in coronavirus cases. “The Government has adopted a graded approach to unlock and open up various economic activities,” Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at the Centre’s press briefing. “At the end of the day, the Government firmly believes that while lives are important, livelihoods are equally important.”
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum, said that the coronavirus crisis is testing India’s resilience, health system and economic situation. He added that India was among the first countries to step up their fight against the health crisis.
- Maharashtra reported its biggest one-day rise of 18,105 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 8,43,844. The state’s toll rose by 391 to 25,586. Delhi reported 2,737 new cases and 19 deaths. This is the national Capital’s highest rise in cases in over two months and third consecutive day of reporting more than 2,000 cases. Its tally rose to 1,82,306 and the toll reached 4,500. Despite this, bars and restaurants will begin serving alcohol from next week, albeit on a trial basis. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had denied earlier in the day that the Capital was witnessing a second wave of infections.