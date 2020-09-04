Over 1,000 activists, journalists, academics and other citizens on Friday condemned the Delhi Police’s alleged practice of coercing “confessional” statements to manufacture evidence and falsely implicate people in the communal violence that broke out in the Capital in February. They urged the police to conduct a fair and impartial investigation to book the real culprits of the riots.

The statement came after former Jawaharlal Nehru Student Umar Khalid, who has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava alleging that the Special Cell investigators were putting pressure on his acquaintances to implicate him in the case.

Khalid’s letter, dated September 1, claimed that a man who was his acquaintance was interrogated by the Delhi Police and a false confession against Khalid was extracted and videotaped. The pre-drafted statement of the police allegedly claimed that Khalid had proposed a “chakka jaam in Delhi” at the “opportune moment”. When the man said he had no knowledge of these claims, he was threatened that he would be arrested under UAPA if he refused.

In a statement released on Friday, the citizens said that Khalid’s letter was “shocking evidence” of the Delhi Police manufacturing charges against him through extorted statements. “We are gravely concerned that Dr Umar Khalid, a young scholar, already vilified and targeted relentlessly by a section of the media, is now being implicated in riots cases on the basis of manufactured evidence,” the statement said. “Umar Khalid is not above the law... But when the process of law is sought to be short circuited then any citizen’s liberty is gravely threatened.”

Pattern of coerced statements

The statement added that Khalid’s case was part of a larger pattern replicated by the Delhi Police in the case. It referred to a report by the Polisproject that said people have been allegedly coerced into accusing civil rights activists, particularly those connected to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, of instigating the February attacks.

The statement added that other reports have also revealed that many of these confessional statements are identical, raising serious doubts about their veracity. Giving examples for this, the signatories said the chargesheet related to the killing of the Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma (FIR number 65/20), had four identical “confessional” statements. This was also the case with another chargesheet on the Jafrabad protest (FIR number 50/20), that had 10 identical statements, they said.

“This pattern of coerced statements and false evidence is alarming,” the statement said. “We ask the Delhi Police to confront this evidence of fabrication and coercion, uphold the sanctity of law and procedures, and conduct a fair and just investigation so that the real culprits of the terrible violence that caused 53 deaths, injured hundreds and damaged property of thousands, are arrested.”

The statement added that the investigation into communal violence has undermined the faith of the public in the police as it is being undertaken in a “prejudicial manner, targeting the anti-CAA protestors and supporters, alleging a conspiracy”.

Activists question Delhi Police’s chronology of events

Delhi University professor Apoorvanand, activist Harsh Mander, Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav, student activist Kawalpreet and Khalid on Friday also questioned the Delhi Police’s alleged attempts of falsely implicating activists in the violence. They demanded a court monitored probe into this investigation under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.

At a press conference held earlier in the day, the activists said the communal violence in the Capital followed a provocative speech by BJP leader Kapil Mishra at the site of a sit-down protest by Muslim women against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jafrabad on February 23. But instead of probing the impact that such speeches had on the breakdown of law and order in Delhi, they said, the police advanced the theory that the riots were the product of a “conspiracy” by leaders of the anti-CAA movement.

They added that despite “inconsistencies and lies” that have been rebutted publicly, the Delhi Police has “continued unrelentingly” to claim that the roots of the conspiracy of the riots lie in the protests against CAA.

“After all, the majority of targets of the Delhi violence – as pointed out even in the affidavit filed by the police in court – were Muslims, their livelihoods, properties and places of worship,” a statement released after the press conference stated. “But instead, the ‘investigation’ of the conspiracy behind the riots has chosen to target exactly those whom these hate speeches were made against – the participants and supporters of the protests against CAA/NRC/NPR.”

The statement added that the “chronology of events” advocated by the Delhi Police is “conspicuously silent” on the actions and statements of leaders of the BJP and actual incidents of violence since December. It then asked a few questions to the police about their version of events.

“Why is the chronology by the police silent on the two incidents of shootings on protesters that happened in Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh on 29th January and 1st February?” the statement said. “Why is the chronology silent on the statements made by Anurag Thakur exhorting his supporters to shoot whom he considers as traitors on 27th January – just a few days before the two shooting incidents?”

The activists further questioned why the police had failed to take any action against Mishra, who made several inciting statements, and also threatened that his supporters will take the law into their own hands if the police does not clear the CAA protestors. “Does the Delhi police not consider these utterances as clearly an attempt to provoke violence and promote disaffection and divide between communities?” they asked.

“During the violence, multiple videos emerged of persons associated with the ruling dispensation openly inciting and participating in the violence and carnage,” the statement added. “...Why has the police not taken cognizance of all this so far?”

