Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Moscow, amid fresh border tensions between India and China.

The two ministers held talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet in the city. The Chinese defence minister had asked for a meeting with Singh, according to reports.

On September 1, India had said that China had once again engaged in provocative military maneuvers on August 31. The new escalation in tensions came a day after the Indian Army said its soldiers had thwarted similar “provocative” movements by China’s military on Saturday night in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake.

Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane had said earlier on Friday that the situation along the Line of Actual Control was “slightly tense” and precautionary measures were taken to increase security.

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar suggested that a solution for the continuing tensions along the Line of Actual Control with China has to be found through diplomacy. The foreign minister said it was imperative for both the countries to reach an “accommodation” not just for themselves, but the world as well.

Indian and Chinese troops had first clashed on the border on June 15, in Ladakh.Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives and 76 were injured. An unidentified number of Chinese soldiers also died in the clash.