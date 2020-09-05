A court in Mumbai on Saturday sent actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s former house manager Samuel Miranda to the Narcotics Control Bureau’s custody till September 9, ANI reported.

The agency arrested Chakraborty and Miranda on Friday in connection with drug abuse allegations surrounding Rajput’s death. Before taking them in for questioning, the agency had searched their homes.

They were produced before Mumbai’s Esplanade Court on Saturday morning, where the NCB sought their custody for seven days. The agency also sought the custody of Kaizen Ibrahim, an alleged drug peddler, who has been questioned in the case.

Mumbai's Esplanade Court sends Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda to NCB custody till 9th September

The Narcotics Control Bureau has also arrested alleged drug dealers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar in the case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau had said on Wednesday that Parihar knew Miranda, who is accused of procuring drugs on the instructions of Showik Chakraborty. Rhea Chakraborty, meanwhile, has been accused by Rajput’s family of siphoning off his money and drugging him.

Last month, the agency had registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others to investigate their alleged dealings in banned drugs. The Narcotics Control Bureau is the latest agency to be drawn into the case involving the death of the 34-year-old actor, which is already being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide.