Two first information reports have been lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair in Delhi and Raipur under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for the alleged online harassment and torture of a minor girl, The Indian Express reported on Saturday. The police’s action came after it received a complaint from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Two other Twitter users, with the usernames de_real_mask and syedsarwar20, have also been named in the FIRs, confirmed NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo. He added that Twitter India has been given an additional time of 10 days to provide them with relevant information. Twitter’s representatives have already appeared before the commission on Friday.

On August 6, Zubair had an online spat with a Twitter user. The AltNews co-founder had tweeted a photo of the minor girl, with her face blurred out, during the argument. Zubair’s tweet came under heavy criticism from social media users who accused him of using a child to get back at a critic. The other two handles had commented on the post.

On August 8, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights took note of the matter. The commission had acted on a complaint filed by Forum for Indigenous Rights- North-East India.

The commission then wrote to the Delhi deputy commissioner of police and the nodal cyber cell officer, seeking action against Zubair for “stalking of a minor girl on Twitter”. “Even his followers have started posting indecent and disgraceful comments on the minor girl pictures,” the commission’s letter read, according to OpIndia. “Since, it pertains to online harassment, threatening and stalking of a minor girl, the complaint is being forwarded to you for deemed lawful action in the matter at your end.”

Raipur Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav said prima facie there were some comments that could be classified as harassment. “We have registered the FIR against the three Twitter handles but investigation work is still going on,” he added.

Zubair called the complaint “absolutely frivolous”. “I will be responding to it legally,” he told The Indian Express.