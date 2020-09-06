The British Police on Sunday said there have been multiple stabbings at the Birmingham city centre. “This has been declared a major incident,” the police said.

However, the police were yet to confirm what has happened and how many people have been injured. “We can confirm that at approximately 12:30 am today (Sunday 6 September) we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre,” the West Midlands Police said in a statement. “We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service. A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.”

The police added that all emergency services were working together to ensure “those who are injured receive medical care”.

The police asked the people to remain calm but vigilant and stay away from the area. “At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident,” they added.

More details are awaited.