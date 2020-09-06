India’s coronavirus tally reached 41,13,811 on Sunday, after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a record rise of 90,632 cases in 24 hours. The toll rose by 1,065 to 70,626. India now has 8,62,320 active cases, while 31,80,865 people have recovered, pushing the recovery rate to 77.23%.
Andhra Pradesh registered 10,794 new infections and 70 deaths in 24 hours, reported ANI, citing a health ministry bulletin. The total number of cases in the state rose to 4,98,125 and the toll from the disease stood at 4,417. Delhi’s tally touched 1,91,449, with 3,256 new cases reported in 24 hours. The toll rose by 29 to 4,567.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has informed the Supreme Court that tickets booked by passengers between March 25 to May 3 for domestic and international air travel will be fully refunded within 15 days.
A 27-year-old woman in Bengaluru was infected a second time with the coronavirus, a month after her first bout, the Fortis Hospital said. Doctors claimed this was the first documented case of reinfection in Karnataka.
Kerala’s Finance Minister Thomas Issac has tested positive, his office has confirmed. Congress leader from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda has tested positive for Covid-19.
An ambulance driver has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman who had tested positive for Covid-19 while taking her to a hospital in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district.
Metro services will resume from Monday in a phased manner in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Hyderabad. Commuters will have to follow preventive steps against Covid-19 by
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has been in Pune for the past three days, engaged in meetings with district and health authorities, to discuss measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, reported NDTV. The Pune district is now the worst-hit in Maharashtra and the Union health ministry raised an alert on Saturday that it was one of 11 “districts of concern”.
Covid-19 has infected 2.69 crore people in the world and caused 8.80 lakh deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have also been 1.79 crore recoveries across the world.