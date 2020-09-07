Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched the Assembly election campaign for the Janata Dal (United) on Monday on a personal note, targeting rival Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family, reported NDTV. The Bihar elections are expected to be held in October-November.

Kumar attacked the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief over his estranged daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav and Rai separated last year after six months of marriage. “See what kind of treatment they gave to Aishwaya Rai, who is the granddaughter of former Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai and daughter of Chandrika Rai, who joined the Janata Dal (United) last month,” Kumar said at a virtual rally in Patna. “We will take it to the public, how they were insulted by the patriarchs of the RJD”.

Kumar said Rai is well-educated, PTI reported. “People talk about education and see what happened to educated people,” he said. However, Kumar added that he did not wish to interfere in the Yadavs’ family matter.

Kumar claimed that law and order, education, health, road, energy, agriculture etc. have improved substantially during the tenure of the Janata Dal (United)-Bharatiya Janata Party government in Bihar. He cited central government data from 2018 to assert his point about improved law and order. The chief minister also said that prohibition – the ban on alcohol – will continue in Bihar as long as he is in power.

Kumar asked his party workers to tell the people the difference between his government and the previous ones led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal. The Janata Dal (United) and the BJP currently are the ruling alliance. Kumar is seeking re-election for the third time.