Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan has written to Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, seeking his intervention to relaunch Shramik Special trains from Odisha to other states, to facilitate the return of migrant workers to their places of work, PTI reported on Tuesday.

The trains, which had been started on May 1 to facilitate the return of migrant workers to their hometowns amid the coronavirus pandemic, now stand suspended. The last Shramik Special train operated on July 9.

Pradhan said in a letter that he has received representations from many migrant workers seeking resumption of such train services. He said the labourers told him they were in dire straits due to unavailability of jobs in their home states.

“As you would be aware, there was a mass exodus of migrant workers from states like Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra to Odisha in the wake of nationwide Covid-19 lockdown,” he told Goyal. “With the efforts of the Railway Ministry, thousands of workers across the country could reach their home towns by Shramik Special trains and the same was appreciated widely.”

Pradhan said that while some employers were willing to offer bus services from Odisha, the monsoon season makes long journeys difficult. “I request your intervention for restarting of Shramik Express Trains from Odisha to states like Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra at the earliest,” he told Goyal.

Last week, eight migrant labourers died after the bus carrying them from Odisha’s Ganjam to Surat in Gujarat met with an accident in Chhattisgarh. Several labourers were injured.

India on Tuesday reported a daily jump of 75,808 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 42,80,422. The toll rose by 1,133 to 72,775, while the country’s recovery rate is 77.31%.

