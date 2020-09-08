The Delhi High Court said on Tuesday that people in the national Capital who wish to get tested for the coronavirus will need an Aadhaar card bearing a local address, ANI reported. They will also require to fill out the Indian Council of Medical Research form.

The Delhi High Court also ruled that a doctor’s prescription will not be necessary to get tested, Mint reported. At present, such a prescription is mandatory.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had on September 5 introduced on-demand testing for the coronavirus without a prescription. The facility can be availed by individuals who wish to undertake travel to states that require a Covid-19 negative certificate on entry. It can also be used by any other individuals wanting to get themselves tested.

The High Court also asked private laboratories to conduct 2,000 RT-PCR tests per day for those who wish to do so voluntarily, noting that the state government has the capacity to take 12,000 such tests daily.

As of Tuesday, Delhi is the worst-affected city in India, with 1,93,526 cases of the coronavirus, including 4,599 deaths and 20,543 active cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.