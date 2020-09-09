Coronavirus: UK firm AstraZeneca pauses vaccine trial after volunteer falls ill
India currently has 42,80,422 cases and 72,775 deaths.
UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca on Tuesday paused the late-stage trials of its coronavirus vaccine, which it is developing with the University of Oxford, after a volunteer developed an illness.
India reported 75,808 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 42,80,422. The country recorded 1,133 daily deaths – the highest since July 23 – pushing the toll to 72,775. As many as 33,23,950 people in the country have recovered from the infection. India’s recovery rate has gone up to 77.65% while the death rate has fallen to 1.7%.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.74 crore people and claimed 8,96,127 lives, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 1.84 people have recovered from the infection worldwide.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.16 am: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided not to meet people for the next one month after nearly 40 staff at the Chief Minister’s Office and his residence tested positive for coronavirus in the last few days, PTI reports.
7.50 am: The Blue Line and Pink Line services of the Delhi Metro resume today.
7.40 am: UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca pauses the late-stage trials of its coronavirus vaccine, which it is developing with the University of Oxford, after a volunteer fell ill, AFP reports.
“As part of the ongoing randomized, controlled global trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, our standard review process was triggered and we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee,” a spokesperson says. “This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials.”
“We are working to expedite the review of the single event to minimise any potential impact on the trial timeline,” the spokesperson adds.
Oxford’s vaccine, called AZD1222, had produced an immune response against the coronavirus and proved to be safe in early-stage clinical trials, according to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal. The Oxford vaccine prompted an antibody response within 28 days and a T-cell response within 14 days. Neutralising antibodies, which can disable the virus, were detected in most participants after one shot, and in all of them after two.
7.35 am: Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.73 crore people and claimed 8,92,714 lives, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 1.83 people have recovered from the infection worldwide.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday.
- India reported 75,808 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 42,80,422. The country recorded 1,133 daily deaths – the highest since July 23 – pushing the toll to 72,775. As many as 33,23,950 people in the country have recovered from the infection. India’s recovery rate has gone up to 77.65% while the death rate has fallen to 1.7%.
- The Centre on Tuesday said schools can partially reopen for Class 9 to 12 from September 21. All educational institutions have been shut across the country since March.
- The central government said that Russia has requested India’s help in manufacturing of vaccine by Indian companies and conducting phase three studies in India. Earlier in the day, Russia rolled out the first batch of its “Sputnik V” vaccine against the coronavirus for public use.
- Delhi on Tuesday recorded 3,609 new cases and 19 deaths. With this, the total cases in the national Capital is now 1,97,135 including 4,618 deaths. This is the highest daily surge in over two months. Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, registered 20,131 fresh infections, taking the state’s total to 9.43 lakh, with 27,407 deaths.
- American credit rating agency Fitch Ratings on Tuesday sharply lowered its growth forecast for India, saying that the country’s gross domestic product for the financial year 2020-’21 is expected to contract by 10.5%, instead of its estimated 5% contraction in May.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping claimed his country acted in an “open and transparent manner” amid the coronavirus crisis and that it had taken concrete efforts to help save millions of lives around the world during the pandemic. The virus had originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The United States, among others, has repeatedly accused China of not revealing the seriousness of the coronavirus to the world in the initial stages of the outbreak, causing it to spread rapidly.