United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said it would be an “insult” to the country if Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris becomes the first woman president, ANI reported. Trump, who is seeking a reelection in the November polls, claimed that people of America “don’t like her”.

“People don’t like her [Harris] – nobody likes her,” Trump said during a rally in North Carolina. “She can never be the first woman president of the US. It will be an insult to our country.” Harris, a senator from California, is Joe Biden’s running partner on the Democratic presidential ticket. She is the first African American as well as Asian American woman to run for vice president in the US.

Trump added that it was interesting that Biden picked her as his running mate in the upcoming elections even after she dropped out of the presidential race earlier this year. “She left the race and it’s interesting that they picked her because, in theory, they should win California but I don’t know, we will make them play for that,” Trump said. “You always pick someone who is going up in the polls.”

Ahead of the presidential elections due by November 3, Trump has repeatedly made disparaging remarks against Harris and has often questioned her competency. In August, he claimed that his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump would be a better candidate for vice president. On Monday, he accused Harris and Biden of undermining public confidence in immunisation against the coronavirus and demanded an apology against their “reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric”.

At his rally on Tuesday, the president once again sharpened his criticism of Biden and accused him of furthering the Chinese agenda. “It’s very simple to remember – if Biden wins, China wins, it is as simple as that,” he said. He also derided demonstrators across the country protesting against racism and police brutality in America and referred to them as “rioters”.

Trump claimed that “it was clear” why China and the “rioters” want Biden to win because “they know his policies will be the downfall of America”. “You have a situation where we build the greatest economy in the history of the world and we were forced to close it because the China plague [the coronavirus] came in and now we have opened it [the economy],” he added.

Trump has repeatedly accused China of covering up the origins of the virus in the early days of the pandemic and claimed the country’s early failures were what enabled the coronavirus to spread quickly across the globe. He often refers to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” or the “Chinese plague”.

‘Whatever it takes’

Trump said on Tuesday he was considering putting his own money into the 2020 campaign, AFP reported. He has not put any of his own funds into his campaign this year so far.

“If I have to, I will,” he told reporters in Florida. “Whatever it takes, we have to win.”

Since the start of 2019, his campaign has spent some $800 million, more than twice as much as that of Biden. But despite that head start, people who are part of the campaign have reportedly said he is facing a cash crunch with less than 60 days until election.

Biden, who began his quest for the White House with a slow, poorly funded effort, surprised many by overtaking Trump in the fundraising stakes this August with a $365 million haul.