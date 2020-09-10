Coronavirus: US keeps India on list of ‘do not travel’ countries; global toll crosses 9 lakh
India reported 89,706 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 43,70,128.
The United States has continued to keep India in its advisory on list of countries that Americans should not travel to due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it has taken off Pakistan and Bangladesh. India is currently under the category of ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel’.
India reported 89,706 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 43,70,128. The country recorded 1,115 deaths in 24 hours, pushing the toll to 73,890. As many as 33,98,844 people have recovered from the infection. India’s recovery rate is currently 77.65%, while the mortality rate is 1.7%.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.77 crore people and claimed 9,01,050 lives, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 1.86 crore people have recovered from the infection worldwide.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.38 am: India reports a record rise of 95,735 new coronavirus cases and 1,172 deaths. With this, the country has 44,65,864 total cases and the toll has risen to 75,062.
9.30 am: Top United Nations officials said the coronavirus has aggravated discrimination and other human rights violations that can fuel conflict, and its indirect consequences are dwarfing the impact of the virus itself in the world’s most fragile countries, AP reports. UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock warned the council that the indirect economic and health effects from the crisis in fragile countries “will be higher poverty, lower life expectancy, more starvation, less education and more child death”.
9.26 am: The World Health Organization said safety is paramount in vaccine clinical trials and temporary suspensions are not unusual to evaluate any unexplained illness in a participant, regarding the pause in an AstraZeneca Covid-19 trial, Reuters reports.
“We are pleased to see vaccine developers assuring the scientific integrity of the trials and abiding by the standard guidelines and rules for the development of vaccines,” the global health body said.
9.22 am: US President Donald Trump’s downplaying of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States is a historic national tragedy, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said, ANI reports.
“The President’s own words spell out the devastating truth: Trump was fully aware of the catastrophic nature of the coronavirus but hid the facts and refused to take the threat seriously, leaving our entire country exposed and unprepared,” Pelosi said in a statement.
This came after Trump on Wednesday admitted that he deliberately downplayed the coronavirus crisis earlier this year even though he was aware that it was “deadly” and vastly more serious than a seasonal flu.
9.20 am: Restaurants in New York City will be able to resume indoor dining at 25% capacity at the end of the month, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.
9.20 am: Covid-19 patients will be allowed to vote in the by-elections to the two Assembly seats in Odisha, PTI reports. The decision was taken at a meeting between Chief Electoral Officer S K Lohani and the collectors and police chiefs of Balasore and Jagatsinghpur districts where the polls will be held, they said.
9.18 am: Pope Francis was seen for the first time wearing a protective face mask on Wednesday, amid the coronavirus outbreak, AFP reports.
9.16 am: International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva says the global economy is showing signs of bouncing back from the severe downturn caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, but a full recovery is “unlikely” without a vaccine, AFP reports.
9.13 am: Twenty-six scientists, most of them working at universities in Italy, have signed an open letter questioning the reliability of the data presented in the early-stage trial results of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, named “Sputnik-V”, Reuters reports. In a letter to the editor of The Lancet, the scientists said they saw patterns in the data that looked “highly unlikely”.
9.12 am: The Punjab government on Wednesday said the lockdown will now remain in force only on Sundays in all 167 municipal towns of the state till September 30, PTI reports.
9.09 am: Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences said that coronavirus patients may need lung transplants because of extensive fibrosis – a condition where lung tissues harden, with lesions caused as the infection heals, the Hindustan Times reports.
“If you look at the available data, about 60% to 80% of the individuals who have recovered from Covid-19 may have some form of sequelae [a condition caused by another disease],” AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said. “It can be mild in the form of fatigue and body aches. But it can also be very serious in the form of individuals requiring to be on long-term oxygen therapy. We have had two individuals who have had extensive lung fibrosis and are being advised lung transplants.”
9.01 am: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation resumes services on the Red Line, Green Line and Violet Line, a day after it restarted operations on its longest line Blue Line that that connects Dwarka/Vaishali to Noida Electronic City. With this, seven lines of the Delhi Metro are now open.
8.54 am: All travellers from India, who are not Singaporeans and permanent residents, will have to take a coronavirus test within 72 hours of departing for Singapore, PTI reports. The rule will be applicable from next Thursday.
8.35 am: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday admitted that he deliberately downplayed the coronavirus crisis earlier this year even though he was aware that it was “deadly” and vastly more serious than a seasonal flu. Trump said he gave the wrong picture because he did not want to create panic.
Read more here:
Coronavirus: Trump admits to downplaying pandemic in US, claims he did not want to ‘create panic’
8.25 am: Cases in Mizoram rise to 1,333, ANi reports. There are 583 active cases while 750 people have recovered.
8.15 am: The United States has continued to keep India in its advisory on list of countries that Americans should not travel to due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hindustan Times reports. However, it has taken off Pakistan and Bangladesh. The other four countries that US allowed travelling to on Wednesday included Benin, Kuwait, Mexico, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
India is currently under the category of ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel’.
“We continue to monitor health and safety conditions around the world, working with the CDC and other agencies, as conditions evolve,” the state department said in a statement.
“Covid-19 risk in India is high. If you get sick in India and need medical care, resources may be limited,” the CDC said in its advisory.
8.10 am: Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.77 crore people and claimed 9,01,050 lives, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 1.86 crore people have recovered from the infection worldwide.
8 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- India reported 89,706 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 43,70,128. The country recorded 1,115 deaths in 24 hours, pushing the toll to 73,890. As many as 33,98,844 people have recovered from the infection. India’s recovery rate is currently 77.65%, while the mortality rate is 1.7%.
- The Drugs Controller General of India issued a notice to the Serum Institute of India on Wednesday for not suspending the trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine. Earlier in the day, the Serum Institute of India said that its trials of the coronavirus vaccine will continue, even as United Kingdom pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca suspended it after a volunteer fell ill.
- The Union health ministry said Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 61% of the total active cases in the country.
- The Delhi government ruled out the possibility of another lockdown amid a rise in cases. The Capital’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the economy “cannot be kept shut for eternity”. Delhi has recorded 4,039 new cases and 20 deaths in 24 hours, taking the Capital’s case count to 2,01,174, including 4,638 deaths and 1,72,763 recoveries.
- The Supreme Court dismissed three pleas seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test slated for September 13. A bench, led by Justice Ashok Bhushan, directed officials to take all the required steps to conduct the NEET-undergraduate exams amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- The Supreme Court sought clarifications from the Centre if it was willing to refund tickets for flights cancelled after normal operations resumed following the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
- Brazil’s acting Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello on Tuesday said that a vaccine would be rolled out for all Brazilians in January 2021.