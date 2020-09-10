India reported a record increase of 95,735 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 44,65,864. The country’s toll rose by 1,172 to 75,063. As many as 34,717,83 people have recovered from the infection. India’s recovery rate is currently 77.74%, while the mortality rate is 1.68%.
Doctors at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences have said that patients who have recovered from the coronavirus are at risk of developing pulmonary fibrosis – scarring of the lungs that causes fatigue and shortness of breath. Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS director and pulmonologist, said data shows that around 60%-80% of recovered patients may have a condition caused by another disease.
The Union health ministry directed all states and Union territories to mandatorily conduct reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR test on symptomatic people who test negative for the coronavirus in rapid antigen tests. The latter has a high rate of false negative results.
Government data showed that Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh account for 49% of India’s total active cases. The data also showed that Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka make up for 69% of the total deaths.
The Supreme Court gave the Centre two more weeks to come up with a concrete plan for all sectors in the loan moratorium scheme, which was introduced during the coronavirus pandemic. The Centre told the court that an expert committee at the highest level has been constituted to take a decision on moratorium extension, interest during moratorium and other related matters.
Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the government will continue to use convalescent plasma therapy for critically ill coronavirus patients, a day after an Indian Council of Medical Research study showed that the procedure does not reduce the risk of death. Jain, who had tested positive for the infection in June, said he himself benefitted from the treatment. “More than 1,000 Covid patients have been given plasma in Delhi and most of them benefitted; their lives were saved,” Jain told NDTV. “I know, I have recovered.”
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar tested positive for the coronavirus. She is asymptomatic and under home-isolation.
Russia started inoculating volunteers with the “Sputnik V” vaccine against the coronavirus in Moscow. This came as 26 scientists issued an open letter to medical journal The Lancet, raising questions on the accuracy of data from the vaccine’s early-stage trials, saying it looked “highly unlikely”.
United States President Donald Trump admitted that he deliberately downplayed the coronavirus crisis earlier this year even though he was aware that it was “deadly” and vastly more serious than a seasonal flu. Trump said he gave the wrong picture because he did not want to create panic.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.78 crore people and killed 9,03,967 others, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries has crossed 1.87 crore.