The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned actor Kangana Ranaut’s petition against the demolition of her property over alleged violation of construction norms till September 22, Live Law reported.

The High Court had on Wednesday stayed the demolition of the actor’s property in Mumbai’s Bandra area and directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to file its response in the case the next day.

Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee told the bench comprising Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla that he needed time to make changes to the petition and submit a rejoinder to BMC’s affidavit. The court directed Siddiquee to make the amendments by September 14 and ordered the Mumbai civic body to file its response by September 18. The court rejected BMC’s request for a “status quo order” in the case.

The actor is in the middle of an escalating row with the Maharashtra government. The controversy began after Ranaut claimed that Mumbai felt like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and that she feared living in the city. She had also criticised the Mumbai Police for its handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Sanjay Raut, a senior leader of the state’s ruling Shiv Sena, had hit back at Ranaut and asked her not to return to Mumbai after her comments on security in the state.

Police complaint for ‘foul language’ against CM

A police complaint was filed against Ranaut for allegedly using “foul” and derogatory language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a video, PTI reported. On Wednesday, Ranaut had hit out at Thackeray for the demolition drive, referring to him as “tu” (you).

“Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think?” she had said in the video. “That you will demolish my house by colluding with the film mafia and take revenge on me.” The actor told Thackeray that his arrogance will “crumble” one day like her house. “This is the wheel of time that never stays the same,” she had added.

The police filed a non-cognisable offence against Ranaut on the basis of the complaint by a Mumbai-based lawyer but did not register a first information report.

Ranaut had also tweeted multiple videos of BMC officials at her property. She repeated her “Mumbai is PoK [Pakistan-occupied Kashmir]” remark.

On Tuesday, a privilege motion was moved against the actor for her comment comparing Mumbai to PoK. A day before that, the Centre had provided Ranaut with Y-plus security.