A fire broke out at the Beirut port on Thursday at the site of a deadly explosion that caused around 190 deaths on August 4, reported The Independent.



Visuals shared on social media show thick smoke billowing into the sky as locals are seen running from the site of the explosion.

Michel el-Murr, the head of Beirut’s fire department search and rescue team, said that the duty free area of the port was on fire.

“We don’t know exactly what is burning, we are trying to put out the fire but it is too big, we need a mix of water and foam,” he said. “We have asked for support, we need the civil defence, and all the fire department crews here now.”

The blaze began in a store of tyres and oil at the port, according to Reuters, which cited Lebanese military sources.

Insane fire at the port, causing a panic all across #Beirut. We just can’t catch a break. pic.twitter.com/PtdHehPlz0 — Aya Majzoub (@Aya_Majzoub) September 10, 2020

On August 4, a blast ripped through the capital city, killing about 190 people and injuring more than 6,000. One month on, seven people are still listed as missing.