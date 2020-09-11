A special court in Mumbai on Friday denied bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty in the drug abuse case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, reported Live Law. She has been accused of procuring drugs for Rajput.

On Thursday, the court had reserved its ruling on the matter. In her petition, Chakraborty said she was being framed in the case and made multiple serious allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau. The actor said she was “coerced into making self-incriminatory” confessions, which she has now retracted.

Chakraborty is the eighth person to be arrested in the drug-related investigation into Rajput’s death. She was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau, under various charges outlined by the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, which could lead to up to 10 years in prison. Later in the day, a Mumbai court had sent her to judicial custody till September 22.

Her brother Showik Chakraborty and Rajput’s former manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the agency last week.

Hours before she filed her bail petition on Wednesday, Chakraborty was shifted to Mumbai’s Byculla Jail. Wednesday’s bail petition was the actor’s second since the court had rejected the first plea.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide. The Narcotics Control Bureau is the latest agency to be drawn into the case involving the death of the 34-year-old actor, which is already being looked into by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.