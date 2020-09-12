India’s coronavirus tally reached 46,59,985 on Saturday, after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a record rise of 97,570 cases in 24 hours. The toll rose by 1,201 to 77,472. India now has 9,58,316 active cases.

India’s recovery rate is currently 77.77%, while the mortality rate is 1.66%.

On Friday, the tally in Maharashtra, India’s worst-affected state, rose to 10,15,681 with 393 additional deaths and 24,886 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, a serological survey conducted by scientists of the Indian Council of Medical Research has found that India had an estimated 64 lakh coronavirus cases by early May. The paper underwent peer review and was published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research on Thursday. The findings show that for every confirmed case in May, there were 82-130 infections that went undetected. It also added that India was still in the early stages of the virus outbreak.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.83 crore people and killed 9,13,015, according to the Johns Hopkins University.