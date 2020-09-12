Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday coined a new slogan to caution people from lowering their guard against the coronavirus till a vaccine was developed.

“Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi [no carelessness till a medicine is found],” Modi said at the inauguration of a housewarming ceremony of 1.75 lakh houses built in rural areas of Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. “Do gaj ki doori, mask hai jaroori [face mask and maintaining a distance of two yards is necessary].”

The process to develop a vaccine is underway in India as well as in other countries. A day earlier, Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech said it had successfully conducted clinical trials of its potential coronavirus vaccine, or Covaxin, on animals. The human trials for Covaxin were also ongoing.

India’s coronavirus tally reached 46,59,985 on Saturday with another record increase of a record rise of 97,570 cases in 24 hours.

At the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister also said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, 18 lakh houses under the Centre’s flagship housing scheme worth Rs 23,000 crore were built, out of which 1.75 lakh residences were made alone in Madhya Pradesh between 45 to 60 days.

He said that other works part of the scheme such as providing clean water, building lakes and pathways have been done quickly. “There have been two advantages because of this [expedited work],” Modi said. “First, it has provided employment to the migrant labourers who had returned to their homes from different cities. Second, sellers of bricks, cement, sand and other construction-related material have profited.”

He acknowledged that the earlier governments had housing schemes, but the poor beneficiaries did not get their homes. He claimed that in the earlier schemes, the government had made every decision and the beneficiaries were not even consulted. The prime minister cited the construction of colonies in tribal regions as an example of the previous governments’ interference. “This is why people could not feel at home at the homes made by the said governments,” he added.

Modi also alleged that there was no transparency in the earlier housing schemes, but refused to divulge any further details and claimed that the quality of those houses were poor.

The Centre’s scheme now is transparent and scientific, he claimed, adding that material found locally is given importance.

The prime minister also praised the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government for adding 27 other schemes with the Centre’s housing project.