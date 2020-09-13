India’s coronavirus tally reached 47,54,356 on Sunday, after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a rise of 94,371 cases in 24 hours. The toll rose by 1,114 to 78,586. India now has 9,73,175 active cases, while 37,02,595 people have recovered.

India’s recovery rate is currently 77.88%, while the mortality rate is 1.65%.

On Saturday, 10,71,702 tests were carried out, taking the tally of samples tested to 5,62,60,928, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Meanwhile, a serological survey conducted by scientists of the Indian Council of Medical Research has found that India had an estimated 64 lakh coronavirus cases by early May. The paper underwent peer review and was published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research on Thursday. The findings show that for every confirmed case in May, there were 82-130 infections that went undetected. It also added that India was still in the early stages of the virus outbreak.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.86 crore people and killed 9,19,094, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 1.93 crore people have recovered.