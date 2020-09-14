Coronavirus: India’s tally crosses 48-lakh mark with 92,071 new cases, toll at 79,722
Harsh Vardhan also offered to take the first dose of vaccine to dispel doubts about its safety.
India’s coronavirus case count on Monday rose to 48,46,428 with 92,071 new cases. The toll rose by 1,136 to 79,722. As many as 37,80,108 people have recovered from the infection.
Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said that India may get a vaccine against the coronavirus in the first quarter of 2021 and that he will take the first dose to dispel doubts about its safety.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.88 crore people and killed 9,22,441, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries has crossed 1.95 crore.
9.59 am: A Chinese virologist has claimed that the coronavirus was made in a government controlled laboratory in Wuhan, adding that she has scientific proof to back the claim, reports Hindustan Times.
9.52 am: India records 92,071 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 48,46,428. With 1,136 deaths, the toll stands at 79,722. As many as 37,80,108 people have recovered from the infection.
9.48 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again targets the Narendra Modi government, saying people of India have to “save their own lives because PM is busy with peacock” amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.
“India’s coronavirus cases will cross 50 lakh this week and active cases will cross 10 lakh,” he tweets. “Unplanned lockdown was the gift of one man’s ego, which led to the spread of coronavirus across the country. Modi government said be self-reliant [atmanirbhar]...which meant “save your own lives” because the prime minister is busy with peacock.”
9.41 am: Kolkata Metro will resume its services today, more than five months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports The Hindu.
9.40 am: Mizoram records 14 new cases today, taking the tally to 1,428, according to ANI. Meanwhile, 830 people have recovered from the infection so far.
9.36 am: The entry of ex-MPs/MLCs/MLAs/personal secretaries/personal assistants/family members/personal guests and visitors accompanying MPs restricted inside the Parliament House till further orders due to the coronavirus crisis, reports ANI. The monsoon session of the Parliament started today with strict precautions against the coronavirus.
9.30 am: The World Health Organization reports a record rise in global coronavirus cases on Sunday with the total rising by 3,07,930 in 24 hours, according to Reuters. The biggest increases were from India, the United States and Brazil, according to the agency’s website. Deaths rose by 5,537 to a total of 9,17,417.
8.39 am: New Zealand set to lift coronavirus-induced restrictions in most of country on September 21, according to Reuters.
8.38 am: Singapore struggles to contain coronavirus cases among migrant workers’ in dormitories, reports Reuters.
8.37 am: Israel announces three-week nationwide lockdown from September 18 to contain the spread of the coronavirus after a second wave of infections, reports Reuters.
8.35 am: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday attacked the state government over the coronavirus crisis. “Today in Maharashtra there are more than 10 lakh Covid-19 patients and our state accounts for 40% total deaths in the country,” he said, reported ANI.
8.32 am: The coronavirus tally in Odisha went up to 1,50,807 after 3,913 new cases on Sunday. Ten more deaths took the toll to 626, according to PTI.
8.15 am: United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded his administration for doing a great job in coronavirus testing, according to PTI.
8.08 am: Andhra Pradesh Police on Sunday filed a case against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Budda Srikanth Reddy for forcefully entering the sanctum sanctorum of Mahanadi Temple in Kurnool, reports ANI. Entry had been prohibited due to the pandemic.
8.05 am: Gyms and yoga institutes have been allowed to resume services from Monday under strict compliance of coronavirus norms, reports ANI.
Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- India’s coronavirus tally reached 47,54,356 on Sunday, after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a rise of 94,372 cases in 24 hours. The toll rose by 1,114 to 78,586. India now has 9,73,175 active cases, while 37,02,595 people have recovered. India’s recovery rate is currently 77.88%, while the mortality rate is 1.65%.
- Karnataka reported its biggest one-day rise of 9,894 cases, taking its tally to 4,59,445. The state’s toll rose by 104 to 7,265. Uttarakhand also reported a record 1,637 cases, which pushed its tally to 31,973. The state’s toll rose by 12 to 414.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi again for a complete medical checkup before the Parliament session. Shah had tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
- The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released a new advisory for patients recovering from the coronavirus. The government advised them to look for signs like a drop in oxygen level or unexplained chest pain. It added that recovered patients may continue to report symptoms such as fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat and difficulty in breathing.
- Former Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died of the coronavirus. He was 74. Singh was being treated for complications from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. His condition became serious on Saturday, following which he was put on a ventilator.
- The Delhi government directed 33 major private hospitals in the city to reserve 80% of their intensive care unit beds for coronavirus patients. The Capital is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases.
- A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that face masks may accidentally be giving people immunity against the coronavirus. Experts said that masks could serve as a form of inoculation and slow the spread of the virus as the world waits for a vaccine.