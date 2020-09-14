India reported 92,071 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its tally to 48,46,428. The country’s toll rose by 1,136 to 79,722. As many as 37,80,108 people have recovered from the infection. India’s recovery rate rose to 78%, while the death rate fell to 1.6%.
The World Health Organization reported a record rise in global coronavirus cases on Sunday with the total rising by 3,07,930 over 24 hours. The biggest rise in infections were reported from India, the United States and Brazil, according to the agency’s website. India reported 94,372 new cases, followed by the United States with 45,523 new infections and Brazil with 43,718. The previous one-day record for new cases was on September 6, when the global health body reported 3,06,857 new infections.
The Parliament’s Monsoon Session began with strict safety protocols in place. This includes different timings for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and staggered seating arrangements to ensure physical distancing. The Rajya Sabha will convene from 9 am to 1 pm and the Lok Sabha will meet from 3 pm to 7 pm for the rest of the session. Only for the first day, the Lok Sabha met in the morning session.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the Parliament that India has been able to contain its coronavirus cases and deaths. “With our endeavor to manage Covid-19 through a whole of government and whole of society approach, India has been able to limit its cases to 3,328 cases per million [10 lakh] and deaths to 55 per million population, respectively , which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries,” he said.
Former Chhattisgarh minister and Congress leader Chanesh Ram Rathiya died of the coronavirus. He was 78.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the government expects the surge in coronavirus cases in the Capital to ease within 10-15 days. The Capital reported more than 4,000 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 2,18,304. Twenty-nine more deaths pushed the Capital’s toll to 4,744.
The Ministry of Home Affairs said that it has power to exempt a non-political organisation from the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 – which regulates the acceptance of funds from abroad. The Centre’s assertion came in response to a report published by The Hindu, which said that the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations, or PM CARES, Fund had been exempted from the provision without meeting the requirement of being set up by the government and having its accounts audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.
The New Zealand government said it is ready to lift the coronavirus-induced restrictions in most of country on September 21.
United States President Donald Trump claimed that his country was way ahead of India in terms of coronavirus testing and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised him for ramping up testing capacity amid the escalating health crisis. The US and India are the world’s two worst coronavirus-hit countries.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.9 crore people and killed 9,24,116 others, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries has crossed 1.96 crore.