Coronavirus: WHO warns of more deaths in Europe over next few months; Israel to reimpose lockdown
India’s coronavirus case count on Monday rose to 48,46,428 with 92,071 new cases. The toll rose by 1,136 to 79,722.
The World Health Organization has warned European countries of a rise in cases and deaths in upcoming months. Israel, meanwhile, is set to impose a second national lockdown from Friday as coronavirus cases continued to rise in the country.
India’s coronavirus case count on Monday rose to 48,46,428 with 92,071 new cases. The toll rose by 1,136 to 79,722. As many as 37,80,108 people have recovered from the infection.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.91 crore people and killed 9,26,923 people, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries has crossed 1.97 crore.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.16 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says organising Durga Puja festivities this year will be a “big challenge” and suggests the setting up of open pandals for safety, PTI reports.
9.14 am: The United Arab Emirates granted emergency approval for use of a coronavirus vaccine still under trial to health workers, Reuters reported on Monday.
9.11 am: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Parmila Toka, whose rapid antigen test report for COVID-19 had come out negative, attended the proceedings of the Delhi Assembly’s special session on Monday but left the House soon after their RT-PCR [Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction] report confirmed the infection, according to PTI.
8.50 am: India has so far tested 5,83,12,273 samples, says ICMR. On Monday alone, 10,72,845 samples were tested.
8.40 am: Israel is set to impose a second national lockdown from Friday as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country, BBC reports. It has so far reported 1,108 deaths and over 1,53,000 infections. Israel is now reporting around 4,000 new infections every day.
The new lockdown would last at least three weeks. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that it would “exact a heavy price on us all”.
8.30 am: The World Health Organization has warned European countries of a rise in cases and deaths in upcoming months, AFP reports. “It’s going to get tougher. In October, November, we are going to see more mortality,” WHO Europe Director Hans Kluge says. “Covid-19 has brought to light the weaknesses and strengths of European society. It has bluntly revealed the reality of our health systems.”
8.20 am: Maharashtra doctors registered with the Indian Medical Association have threatened to go on a strike if their demands are not met, The Indian Express reports. Doctors are protesting against the “unaffordable rates forced by the state government” for Covid hospitals, and have alleged that small and medium-sized hospitals cannot meet their expenses.
8.10 am: The CEO of the Serum Institute in Pune, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, says that it will take four to five years for everyone on the planet to get the coronavirus vaccine, reports Financial Times. According to Adar Poonawalla, the production capacity of pharmaceutical companies does not match the vaccination timeline given by some world leaders.
“I know the world wants to be optimistic on it . . . [but] I have not heard of anyone coming even close to that [level] right now,” he says. Poonawalla estimates that around 15 billion doses of the vaccine will be needed, as it will be a two-shot vaccine.
“I still don’t see a proper plan on paper to do that [in India] beyond 400m doses,” he says. “You don’t want a situation with the vaccine where you have capacity for your country but you can’t consume it.”
The Serum Institute has been conducting clinical trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which appears to be the first that might be available to people in 2021. Trials of the Oxford vaccine, as it is otherwise called, were temporarily put on hold after one of the volunteers fell ill last week.
8 am: Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.91 crore people and killed 9,26,923 people, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries has crossed 1.97 crore.
7.50 am: Here are Monday’s top coronavirus updates:
- India reported 92,071 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its tally to 48,46,428. The country’s toll rose by 1,136 to 79,722. As many as 37,80,108 people have recovered from the infection. India’s recovery rate rose to 78%, while the death rate fell to 1.6%.
- The World Health Organization reported a record rise in global coronavirus cases on Sunday with the total rising by 3,07,930 over 24 hours. The biggest rise in infections were reported from India, the United States and Brazil, according to the agency’s website.
- The Parliament’s Monsoon Session began with strict safety protocols in place on Monday. This included different timings for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and staggered seating arrangements to ensure physical distancing. Several members of Parliament, however, tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also tested positive on Monday. He said he will now isolate himself. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, meanwhile, said the government expects the surge in coronavirus cases in the Capital to ease within 10-15 days. The Capital reported more than 4,000 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 2,18,304. Twenty-nine more deaths pushed the Capital’s toll to 4,744.
- Former Chhattisgarh minister and Congress leader Chanesh Ram Rathiya died of the coronavirus. He was 78.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told Parliament that India has been able to contain its coronavirus cases and deaths. “With our endeavor to manage Covid-19 through a whole of government and whole of society approach, India has been able to limit its cases to 3,328 cases per million [10 lakh] and deaths to 55 per million population, respectively , which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries,” he said.
- The Centre on Monday informed Parliament that there is no data available on the number of migrant workers who lost their lives during an exodus that was sparked due to the countrywide lockdown enforced to contain the coronavirus. The response was given during the first day of the Monsoon Session in Lok Sabha.
- United States President Donald Trump claimed that his country was way ahead of India in terms of coronavirus testing and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised him for ramping up testing capacity amid the escalating health crisis. The US and India are the world’s two worst coronavirus-hit countries.