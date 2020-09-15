India’s coronavirus count rose to 49,30,236 on Tuesday with 83,809 new cases. This is the lowest daily rise in new cases in a week. The toll jumped by 1,054 to 80,776. As many as 38.59 lakh people have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 78.28%. The case fatality rate stood at 1.64%.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre after the government admitted in Parliament that it had no data on the number of migrants workers who died during the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. “Modi government does not know how many migrant workers died or how many people lost their jobs during the lockdown,” he tweeted. “You didn’t count, so nobody died? The sad thing is that there was no impact on the government. The world saw them dying but the Modi government remained unaware.”
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the Parliament that the battle against the “pandemic is far from over”. He added that the decision to impose a nationwide lockdown prevented around 37-78 thousand fatalities and 14-29 lakh coronavirus infection cases.
India said that it sent emergency help abroad amid the escalating coronavirus crisis, while some other countries took advantage of the situation to propagate terrorism and aggression. India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti, however, did not name Pakistan and China.
The Asian Development Bank has said that India’s economy will contract by 9% in the 2020-’21 financial year. The contraction in the Gross Domestic Product is the result of lack of economic activity due to a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The Maharashtra government has said that there would be no difference between degrees that are granted to students during the Covid-19 period and similar certificates obtained earlier. The state has also decided that any corpse brought to a government hospital will be subjected to a rapid antigen test for the coronavirus.
Coronavirus vaccines being developed in China may be ready for public use by November, an official associated with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has claimed. The country has four vaccines in the final phases of clinical trials.
Israel has said it will impose a lockdown from Friday and it will last at least for three weeks as coronavirus cases surged in the country. School and shopping centres will be closed and people will not be allowed to go more than 500 metres from their homes except for travelling to work. A minister has resigned protesting against the decision, saying the lockdown laps over major Jewish festivals.
Australia on Tuesday recorded zero new coronavirus deaths for the first time since July 13. Fifty new coronavirus cases were reported. The news came a day after a strict lockdown in Melbourne was relaxed.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.91 crore people and killed 9,26,923 people, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries has crossed 1.97 crore.