Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told the Rajya Sabha that China continues to illegally occupy approximately 38,000 square kilometre of land in Ladakh. His statement came as both India and China are trying to resolve the border stand-off along the Line of Actual Control, which began in May, but neither side has backed down.

“China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sq kms in the Union Territory of Ladakh,” the defence minister said at the fourth day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. “In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq km of Indian territory in PoK [Pakistan-occupied Kashmir] to China. China also claims approximately 90,000 sq kms of Indian territory in the Eastern Sector of the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Singh told Parliament that respecting and strictly observing the Line of Actual Control was the basis for peace and tranquility in the border areas. “While our armed forces abide scrupulously by it, this has not been reciprocated by the Chinese side,” he added.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha https://t.co/aWRjvb8cZ3 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2020

He also said that the Chinese actions reflect a disregard of our various bilateral agreements between the countries. “The amassing of the troops by China goes against the 1993 and 1996 agreements,” he added.

The minister assured the MPs that India remains committed to resolving the current problems through peaceful dialogue and consultations.

“In the past too we have had situations of prolonged stand-offs in our border areas with China which have been resolved peacefully,” he said. “We do remain committed to the peaceful resolution of the current situation. At the same time, the House can be assured that we remain prepared to deal with all contingencies.”

Singh added that it was the Chinese Army that provoked the Indian troops. “The conduct of our armed forces throughout these incidents shows that while they maintained ‘Sayyam’ [patience] in face of provocative actions, they also equally displayed ‘Shaurya’ [courage] when required to protect the territorial integrity of India,” he said.