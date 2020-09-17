Several world leaders wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote a letter to Modi, addressing him as “Narendra”, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. “For your political work, I wish you continued success,” Merkel wrote. “On a personal note, I wish you all the very best in the future – particularly, in these unusual times, health, happiness and fulfillment,” she said. “Together over the past few years we have succeeded in consolidating even further the traditionally good relations between Indian and Germany.”

Finnish Prime Minister Marin Sanna also extended birthday greetings to Modi. She said there is an opportunity to deepen India-Finland ties.

“We have the opportunity now to turn the good spirits and broad array of deliverables from it into action,” Sanna said. “To this end, Finland supports concrete cooperation between India and the European Union in many sectors, such as sustainable development, including the circular economy, free trade and human rights.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he values the friendly relations he has developed with Modi, NDTV reported. “I look forward to continuing constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda,” he said. “From the bottom of my heart, I wish you good health, happiness, well-being and every success.”

Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli said New Delhi and Kathmandu will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations. “Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday,” he tweeted. “I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries.”

The Dalai Lama’s Twitter handle said that he had wished Modi on the prime minister’s birthday. “Today, on the occasion of his 70th birthday, His Holiness the Dalai Lama has written to PM Narendra Modi wishing him many happy returns of the day, praying for his continued good health and praising the age-old Indian practices of ahimsa and karuna [non-violence and compassion],” the tweet read.