11.08 am: TMC MP Shantanu Sen accuses the government of promoting quackery and private colleges. He is speaking on the conditions of homeopathy centres. “What can be expected from a government that says that drinking cow urine can cure disease,” he asks.

11.05 am: BJD MP Prasanna Acharya says there is a need to make homeopathy system robust for poor, reports The Indian Express.

10.15 am: Protests are likely after the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two farm bills – the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

10 am: These are the bills for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha, reports PTI.

  • The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
  • The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
  • The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020.   
  • The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
  • The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020     

9.50 am: BJD MP Muzibulla Khan requests Rajya Sabha to conduct a new Census for Odisha, reports The Indian Express.

9.40 am: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Facebook’s alleged interference in India’s electoral democracy, reports ANI.

9.35 am: Rajya Sabha chairperson Venkaiah Naidu reminds the members of safety guidelines to be followed amid the coronavirus crisis.

9.07 am: The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 9.30 am after members pay tribute to Karnataka MP Ashok Gasti, who died late on Thursday after contracting the coronavirus.

9 am: The Rajya Sabha session begins.