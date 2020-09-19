Parliament: Centre may reach out to ‘friendly’ Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha to pass farm bills
Opposition MPs have protested, demanding that the agriculture bills be discussed in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday itself.
The Narendra Modi-led government is likely to take the support of “friendly” Opposition parties in an attempt to pass the three agri bills pending before the Rajya Sabha, reports said. On Saturday, Opposition MPs in the Upper House created a commotion, demanding that the bills be discussed today itself.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha. Two Communist Party of India (Marxist) MPs, one Communist Party of India legislator and one from the Congress opposed it.
Live updates
11.02 am: Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha tweets in support of agriculture bills. “Dear fellow Congress-people, one must oppose PM [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi whenever justified; that’s par for the course,” he tweets. “But let’s not make it a mindless obsession. On APMC [Agricultural produce market committee], there is a simple test: Does not APMC abolition end monopoly/cartels & so boost farmer’s income? If yes, back the bills.”
10.58 am: The Trinamool Congress moves a motion to send the bills related to agriculture to a select committee, reports News 18. Meanwhile, the Congress is holding talks with Shiv Sena as it looks for like-minded parties on the three bills passed in Lok Sabha.
10.01 am: Communist Party of India (Marxist) MPs KK Ragesh, Elamaram Kareem, Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam and Congress MP KC Venugopal move the resolution: “That this House disapproves the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 (No. 9 of 2020) promulgated by the President of India on 5th June, 2020.” Ragesh wants to know how many ordinances have been promulgated in the last six years.
9.58 am: However, Opposition MPs create a commotion, demanding that the farm bills be discussed in the Rajya Sabha today, The Hindu reports. Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu says that the bills are to be taken up on Sunday, and the discussion can take place then.
9.51 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha.
9.48 am: On Saturday, the Lok Sabha will take up the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, and the Code on Social Security, 2020. On the other hand, the Industrial Relations Code, 2019, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019, will be withdrawn.
9.45 am: Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have expressed confidence that they will get the support of over 130 members, including nine of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, seven of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and six of the YSR Congress if a division of votes is sought on these bills.
9.42 am: The Rajya Sabha session has begun with Zero Hour, News18 reports. Three agriculture bills are to be passed in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow.
Congress MP raise their objections to the bills, but are not allowed to speak by the chairperson. The government has reportedly reached out to some “friendly” opposition parties in an effort to pass the bills.