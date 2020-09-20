India’s coronavirus tally reached 54,00,619 on Sunday, after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a rise of 92,605 cases in the last 24 hours. The toll rose by 1,133 to 86,752.

India now has 10,10,824 active cases. More than 43 lakh people have recovered from the virus in India. The country’s mortality rate is 1.61%.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said 6,36, 61, 060 samples have been tested till September 19, including a record 12,06,806 tests conducted on Saturday.

Kerala reported the highest one-day rise in infections of 4,644 coronavirus cases. The toll went up by 18 to 519. Gujarat witnessed the highest single-day rise of 1,432 Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 1.21 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in 11 districts of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur, reported PTI. The authorities said the ban on social or religious functions will continue till October 31.

The number of daily infections has been on the rise for weeks, as the country has opened up further to abate an economic crisis triggered by the lockdown that was imposed in March. On Monday, both Houses of Parliament convened amid strict guidelines. However, more than two dozen MPs tested positive for the virus Monday onwards, including multiple Union ministers.

However, the Monsoon Session of the Parliament is likely to be cut short and may end sometime around next week amid threats of the coronavirus. Most political parties, including the Opposition, are reportedly in favour of curtailment of the Monsoon Session. The session, scheduled to end on October 1, may be wrapped up by September 23.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.06 crore people and killed 9,55,440, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries is more than 2.09 crore.