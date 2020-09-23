Minister of State for Railways and Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party MP Suresh Angadi, who had tested positive for the coronavirus on September 11, died on Wednesday, ANI reported. He was 65. Angadi was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. He is the first Union minister and fourth MP to have died of coronavirus.

Angadi was a Lok Sabha member from Belgaum district in Karnataka and held several positions in the BJP after becoming the vice president of the party in 1996.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders and Union ministers paid their tributes to the minister.

“Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the party strong in Karnataka,” Modi tweeted. “He was a dedicated MP and effective minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour.”

President Ram Nath Kovind said the minister worked tirelessly for people of his constituency and Karnataka. “With his indomitable spirit, he carried out public service with humility and perseverance,” he said in a tweet. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the loved ones.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief at Angadi’s death. “Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of MoS Railways and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Suresh Angadi ji,” he said. “He will always be remembered for his selfless service to the nation and party. My deepest condolences are with his family.”

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said Angadi was like his brother. “Words fall short to describe his commitment & dedication towards the people,” he tweeted. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of need.”

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda said Angadi’s death is “unbearable loss” to the country.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also expressed his condolences. “Deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Sh Suresh Angadi, MoS Railways who succumbed to Covid,” he tweeted. “Heartfelt condolences to his family. I pray to Almighty that his soul rests in peace.”

Indian Railways pay tributes to Shri Suresh C.Angadi, Minister of State of Railways on his unfortunate and most unexpected demise.

Under his directions, Indian Railways was attaining new heights.

Due to the sad demise of Suresh Angadi, Minister of State for Railways, it has been decided that the national flag will be flown half mast on 24 September 2020 in all Government offices in Delhi where it is usually flown: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) pic.twitter.com/N2Gm0NchLP — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020