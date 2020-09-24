Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson begins third phase of clinical trials for vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief said about 700 million vaccine doses should be available in the US by April.
Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday announced that it has begun the third phase of clinical trials for its experimental vaccine against the coronavirus. The trial will seek to enroll up to 60,000 volunteers across more than 200 sites in the United States and around the world.
India’s coronavirus count rose to 56.46 lakh on Wednesday after the health ministry reported a rise of 83,347 new cases in 24 hours. The toll breached the 90,000-mark, with 1,085 more deaths.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.17 crore people and killed 9,75,038, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries is more than 2.18 crore.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.20 am: The Union health ministry says the number of new recoveries from coronavirus reported in India have exceeded the new cases for five consecutive days.
8.18 am: The West Bengal government extends the period of austerity measures taken to meet the expenditure for tackling the coronavirus pandemic from September to March 31 next year, PTI reports.
“The validity of this department memorandum specifying additional austerity measures to be followed by all state government and semi state government offices to tackle the huge unforeseen expenditure for combating Covid-19 disease in our state extended upto September 30,” an order by the finance department says. “Now, the validity of the memorandum is further extended upto March 31 or until further order, whichever is earlier.”
8.10 am: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield told US senators on Wednesday that he didn’t mean to imply last week that it could take into the second half of next year for enough Covid-19 vaccine to be available to inoculate all Americans, Bloomberg reports. Redfield said about 700 million vaccine doses should be available by April.
8.08 am: United States President Donald Trump said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials was a “big news”. “Numerous great companies are seeing fantastic results, the must FDA must move quickly,” he tweets referring to the Food and Drug Administration, which oversees vaccine approval in the US.
8 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday.
- Minister of State for Railways and Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party MP Suresh Angadi, who had tested positive for the coronavirus on September 11, died on Wednesday. He was 65. Angadi was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. He is the first Union minister and fourth MP to have died of coronavirus.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting with chief ministers of seven states and Union Territories that have the highest number of coronavirus cases in India. Modi announced that states can use 50% of the State Disaster Relief Fund to rein in the pandemic. The earlier limit was 35%. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab attended the meeting. Modi also asked states to assess the efficacy of local lockdowns of one to two days in controlling the infection spread and if it is preventing economic activities.
- The Monsoon Session of Parliament came to an end on Wednesday owing to the rising number of coronavirus cases in India. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die (with no appointed date for resumption), seven days ahead of schedule.
- Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who tested positive for coronavirus on September 14, was admitted to the city’s Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital after complaints of fever and breathing difficulties.
- Vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech has signed an licensing agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, Missouri, United States to manufacture single-dose intranasal vaccine for the coronavirus. Bharat Biotech owns the rights to distribute the vaccine in all markets except the United States, Japan and Europe.
- The King Edward Memorial Hospital in Mumbai began the phase two and three trials of the Oxford Covishield vaccine. The medical facility will conduct the trials on 100 volunteers, the hospital’s Dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh said.
- Saudi Arabia suspended travel to and from India, Brazil and Argentina due to the coronavirus. Brazil, with over 45 lakh cases and more than 1.38 lakh deaths, is the world’s third-worst affected country after India and the United States. Argentina, on the other hand, has reported more than 6.5 lakh cases and 13,952 deaths so far.
- The Centre said that India’s testing rate is 875 tests per million population per day, as of September 19. “This is more than six times the WHO recommendation of 140 tests per day per million population,” the government told Parliament.