Coronavirus: India records over 86,000 new cases, tally goes up to 58.18 lakh
The United States, China and Russia lashed out at each other during UN session on the pandemic.
India’s coronavirus count rose to 58,18,570 on Friday, after the health ministry reported a rise of 86,051 new cases in 24 hours. The toll rose by 1,141 to 92,290. As many as 47.56 lakh people have recovered so far. The country’s mortality rate is 1.59%.
Heated words were exchanged at a special session of the United Nations on the coronavirus on Thursday, as China and the United States attacked each other, and Russia joined in as well.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.17 crore people and killed 9,75,038, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries is more than 2.18 crore.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.21 am: China detected its first local asymptomatic infections in more than a month, as two port workers responsible for unloading frozen seafood tested positive, Bloomberg reports. The two cases were found in Shandong province’s Qingdao city during routine testing of port workers.
10.08 am: With a daily growth rate of 3.38%, Kerala is adding coronavirus cases at a rate faster than every other state, except Chhattisgarh, The Indian Express reports. The national growth rate of coronavirus cases is 1.63%. This means that Kerala’s cases are growing at more than twice the national rate, according to the newspaper’s analysis.
The state added over 11,000 cases in two days. On Thursday, Kerala reported 6,324 new cases, the highest daily cases in the state so far. A day earlier, it had reported 5,376 cases. The state now has more than 1.54 lakh confirmed cases, of which nearly 46,000 are active.
10.04 am: The United States on Wednesday announced it would invest $150 million (over Rs 1,100 crore) in training middle-to-high-skilled H-1B occupations in key sectors in the American economy, PTI reports. The decision was taken in light of the economic disruptions created by the coronavirus pandemic, the US Labour Department said.
10.01 am: Director General of Delhi Prisons Sandeep Goel tested positive for the coronavirus, PTI reports, quoting jail authorities.
9.59 am: Andaman and Nicobar Islands record 32 new coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing its tally to 3,744, PTI reports.
9.50 am: West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the state will not be cancelling this year’s Durga Puja celebrations, the Hindustan Times reports. However, she added that pujo would be held amid strict precautions. “We have to avoid crowds at any cost because vultures are sitting out there to blame us if we don’t allow the puja or if any spike occurs after the puja,” Banerjee said. “We will put coronavirus in lockdown and hold the puja this year.”
9.47 am: Veteran atomic scientist and former chairperson of Atomic Energy Commission Sekhar Basu died from the coronavirus disease on Thursday at a private hospital in Kolkata, PTI reports. He was 68.
9.30 am: India’s coronavirus tally reaches 58,18,570 with 86,051 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The toll rose to 92,290 with 1,141 additional deaths.
8.50 am: China, Russia and the United States clash in the United Nations during a virtual session on the coronavirus, reports AP. The US continues to attack China for “unleashing this plague” upon the world, after Beijing brings up countries – such as the US – not making the Covid-19 vaccine available as a global public good to people everywhere.
“If someone should be held accountable, it should be a few US politicians themselves,” China’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, says about the high cases in the United States. “With the most advanced medical technologies and system in the world, why has the US turned out to have the most confirmed cases and fatalities?”
8.40 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh warns farmers protesting against the new agriculture bills to strictly follow coronavirus safety guidelines, reports News18.
8.15 am: The Ministry of Health says more than 13.80 lakh tests were done in the last 24 hours, reports ANI.
7.30 am: The Centre says there will be no refund for flights booked during the lockdown period that originate outside the country, reports Hindustan Times. The government has said this in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court.
“The ambit of the regulatory mechanism of the DGCA does not cover international flights, which originate from any foreign destination,” the affidavit says. “It is stated that the said flights are governed by the regulatory mechanism of the country of origin, irrespective of the fact whether the carrier is Indian or not.”
7.11 am: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was admitted to hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus on September 14, also has dengue, NDTV reports.
Sisodia was admitted to the city’s Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital on Wednesday after complaints of fever and breathing difficulties. He was shifted to a private hospital on Thursday evening after doctors said his blood platelets level were falling.
7.10 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal quoted experts to say that the Capital has peaked in the second wave of coronavirus infections. “On September 16, Delhi recorded approximately 4,500 cases,” he said. “After that, the cases started to decline and in the last 24 hours, 3,700 cases have come up in the national capital. In the coming days, the numbers will decline further.”
- Karnataka Congress MLA B Narayan Rao died of the coronavirus. He was 65. Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, meanwhile, tested positive for the infection. He had attended a state Cabinet meeting last week and urged all those who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested.
- The Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and the Union Public Service Commission, asking them to respond to a plea seeking the postponement of the civil services exam amid the coronavirus crisis. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination is scheduled to take place on October 4.
- Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the second wave of the coronavirus has entered the country. “We have the power to get this second wave under control,” the prime minister said. “I know we can do it because we’ve already done it once before.”
- Johnson & Johnson announced that it has begun the third phase of clinical trials for its experimental vaccine against the coronavirus. The trial will enroll up to 60,000 volunteers across more than 200 sites in the United States and around the world.
- The Bombay High Court has quashed a first information report and chargesheet filed against eight Myanmar nationals who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin area of Delhi during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March. The court said there was no evidence to show they indulged in any act, which was likely to spread the infection.s