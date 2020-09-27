The Mumbai Police on Saturday said that media persons were endangering lives, including their own, by following the cars of actors being questioned in a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, ANI reported. The police warned that their vehicles will be seized.

Journalists had tried to chase the cars of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan as they left their homes to be questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau, trying to take pictures and videos of them.

“Today [Saturday], we have observed a lot of media vehicles chasing people who were called for the inquiry,” Mumbai Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sangram Singh Nishandar was quoted as saying the news agency. “The vehicles will be seized because they are endangering their lives as well as lives of whoever was called and common people.”

Padukone, one of the most high-profile names to be linked to the drugs case, was questioned by the NCB at the Evelyn Guest House in Colaba for over five hours on Saturday, according to PTI. Her manager Karishma Prakash was also questioned for the second consecutive day about WhatsApp chats allegedly related to procuring drugs.

Kapoor and Khan were questioned separately at the NCB’s Ballard Estate office, NDTV reported. The phones of all the three actors were seized, according to unidentified officials. The actors were reportedly named by Rhea Chakraborty, who has been jailed in the case.

On September 22, a court in Mumbai extended Chakraborty’s judicial custody till October 6. The NCB had described Chakraborty as an “active member of a drug syndicate”. Chakraborty had claimed in her bail petition earlier this month that she was “coerced into making self-incriminatory” confessions.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide. The Narcotics Control Bureau is the latest agency to be drawn into cases involving the death of the 34-year-old actor, which is also being looked into by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.