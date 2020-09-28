Coronavirus: India’s total cases breach 60-lakh mark, more than 50 lakh people recover
The health minister on Sunday said the country was still far away from achieving herd immunity.
India’s coronavirus count on Monday rose to 60,74,702 after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 82,170 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 1,039 to 95,542. More than 50 lakh people have recovered so far
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan warned against complacency, adding that India is still far away from achieving herd immunity.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 32.99 crore people and killed 9,96,674, according to Johns Hopkins University.
8.41 am: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tells The Indian Express that the virus is still a big concern. “You don’t have a sure-shot vaccine, you don’t have a clear-cut end date; and with reports in some places that people who have been cured, are getting it back… big uncertainties are playing in the minds of entrepreneurs, small and medium,” she says.
Sitharaman says that in six months, the challenges faced by the economy have not reduced, but the “nature of challenges” has changed. “...And the ministry is now quicker than what it was in terms of responding.”
8.38 am: The number of recoveries crosses 50 lakh, with the last 10 lakh recoveries taking place in 11 days, ANI quotes the health ministry as saying.
8.35 am: The number of coronavirus cases in Pune district rises to 2,76,325, with 3,313 new cases in the last 24 hours, PTI reports. The toll is up to 6,300, with 80 more deaths.
8.30 am: West Bengal reports 60 more deaths on Sunday, taking its toll to 4,781, News18 says.
Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that his ministry is closely reviewing every emerging aspect of the coronavirus situation in India when asked about reinfection cases. He also said that Indians are still far from achieving herd immunity against coronavirus infection, adding that the Indian Council of Medical Research’s second sero-survey should not create a sense of complacency in people with regard to the virus.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the state could be hit by the second wave of the coronavirus as more people were going out for work. He also expressed concern over asymptomatic patients venturing out without taking necessary precautions and spreading the infection.
- Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the coronavirus fatality rate in the national Capital was less than 1% in the last 10 days and that a massive increase in testing has led to rise in new cases.
- Travellers coming in from Dubai and the United Kingdom were the main sources of coronavirus importations into India, an analytical study by the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi. The study also found that Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi did not play a significant role in spread of the infection.
- Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India, praised Modi’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly. Modi had assured the United Nations that India would help the world with a vaccine against the coronavirus. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a special reference to India’s role in manufacturing one of the most promising coronavirus vaccine candidates currently undergoing trials.