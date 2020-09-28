Farm laws: Punjab CM threatens to approach SC; protests intensify in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu
While farmers called for a dawn-to-dusk shutdown in Karnataka, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu is holding a state-wide agitation.
The protests against the Centre’s contentious agriculture laws intensified on Monday as farmers’ organisations and political parties continued their demonstrations.
While farmers called for a dawn-to-dusk shutdown in Karnataka, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu is holding a state-wide agitation. In Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh joined a sit-in demonstration in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He also threatened to approach the Supreme Court against the new laws. Some reports said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may also join protestors in Punjab.
Live updates
1.46 pm: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says that the new agriculture laws are a “death sentence” for farmers. He cites a news report that Opposition members demanding a division of votes on the farm bills on September 20 were on their seats when they were passed in the Rajya Sabha, contrary to the Narendra Modi government’s claim.
“Their [farmers] voice is crushed in Parliament and outside,” he tweets. “Here is proof that democracy in India is dead.”
1.44 pm: Five people have been arrested for setting a tractor on fire near India Gate, reports NDTV. All of them are from Punjab and the car in which they were travelling has been seized.
According to the police, the protestors had raised pro-Congress slogans.
1.40 pm: Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar criticises the Congress after a tractor was set on fire near India Gate in Delhi, reports PTI. Javadekar alleges that it was done by Congress workers, adding that the party has “shamed” India.
“Bringing tractor in a truck and then burning it at India Gate is a drama enacted by the Congress and we condemn it,” says Javadekar. “The party has been trying to do politics in the name of farmers, and it has been unmasked. It has enacted a drama for publicity.”
12.35 pm: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh says the Centre does not know anything about agriculture, News18 reports. “They aren’t able to comprehend why people are against the bill,” Singh says. “The farmers from Punjab have been growing food for the nation. Will the Central government give food to these farmers?”
He adds: “Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is lying. We never agreed to their arguments. The Centre declared that they have decided on the bill, and called us just to inform. They called their members and decided on the bill. Farmers have a right to protest. We will go to the Supreme Court.”
12.30 pm: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh participates in a sit-in protest at Khatkar Kalan village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.
12.28 pm: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may join protests in Punjab, according to the Hindustan Times.
12.22 pm: Here are some visuals of the protest in Karnataka.
12.20 pm: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticises the Congress for the tractor burning incident. “Today Congress showed its true colours in Delhi,” Pradhan tells ANI. “In the name of farmers, some anti-social elements are trying to spread anarchy. The incident is unfortunate. They are trying to mislead farmers. Words fall short to condemn this incident.”
12.18 pm: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President MK Stalin takes part in a protest against the legislation in Kanchipuram. Stalin urges the Tamil Nadu government to approach court against the new laws like Kerala. He says opposition parties will do it otherwise, ANI reports.
12.15 pm: Visuals of farmers’ organisations protesting in Karnataka.
12.10 pm: A tractor was set on fire near the India Gate in Delhi on Monday morning. The Punjab Youth Congress streamed the burning on their social media account.
“Today at around 7:15 AM, some (15-20) persons carrying tractor in Tata 407 vehicle came at Rajpath, Man Singh Crossing,” the Delhi Police said, according to NDTV. “They offloaded the tractor and tried to set it ablaze. They claimed to be members of Youth Congress Punjab.” The protesters were heard shouting Bhagat Singh slogans.
The police have detained five people in connection with this incident.
12.05 pm: Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance was an alliance “just in name”, The Indian Express reported on Monday. Badal’s comments came a day after his party, one of the BJP’s oldest allies, pulled out of the NDA.
Badal said the alliance was based on a common minimum programme, and that the welfare of farmer as well as communal harmony were its fundamental principles. “I am sad the BJP has become insensitive to both these principles,” he told The Tribune. “We tried to persuade them to listen to the farmers. But when they refused to budge, we had to come out and stand by the beleaguered farmers.”
11.50 am: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has defended her government’s new contentious agricultural laws and claimed that they do not hurt farmers, The Indian Express reported on Monday. “When the protests are going on – look also at the places where the protests are being held – what exactly are you protesting for?” she asked. “Which part of the Act is hurting you? Hurting the farmers, how pray? I challenge these people… ask us that one question, where we won’t be able to answer you.”
11.40 am: Farmers’ organisations in Karnataka are observing a dawn-to-dusk shutdown across the state on Monday to protest against the amendments to the agricultural produce market committee and land reforms passed by the Assembly last week. Labour organisations, pro-Kannada outfits and political parties like the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have extended their support to the bandh call.
While farmers called for a dawn-to-dusk shutdown in Karnataka, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu is holding a state-wide agitation, News18 reports. In Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is expected to join a sit-in demonstration in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Some reports said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may also join protestors in Punjab.
The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill were cleared by Parliament in September amid protests from the Opposition.
Critics say that these new agricultural policies would lead to farmers losing out on guaranteed purchase prices for their crops, to the benefit of large corporations. Most Opposition parties and farmers’ organisations across the country have strongly opposed the bills. The Shiromani Akali Dal, one of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s oldest allies, pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance in protest against these bills.
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, however, has consistently maintained that the bills would help in farmers getting a higher price for their produce as state-based Agricultural Produce Market Committees or APMC has been removed.