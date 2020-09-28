The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to to 60,74,702 on Monday after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 82,170 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 1,039 to 95,542. More than 50 lakh people have recovered so far. India’s recovery rate rose to 82.6%, while the death rate stood at 1.6%.
Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport will resume flight operations at the T2 terminal from October 1. The terminal was closed in view of the coronavirus crisis. The airport will handle a total of 96 flights – 48 departures and 48 arrivals – on a daily basis from October 1 and the number will go up to 180 by end of October, the Delhi International Airport Limited said.
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the state is witnessing a second wave of infections and warned of another lockdown. “The state has been trying its level best to avoid a total lockdown,” she said. “But if the people are not ready to cooperate with the authorities, the state will have to go in for a total lockdown again in the state.”
The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations, or PM CARES Fund, has received Rs 204.75 crore from the salaries of employees in 15 government banks and institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India, records accessed under the Right to Information Act showed. The fund was set up in March to deal with the coronavirus crisis.
The Union Public Service Commission told the Supreme Court that it would be impossible to postpone the civil services preliminary exam scheduled for October 4. Twenty aspirants have urged the court to defer the civil services exam for two to three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing till October 5 on pleas seeking an extension of the loan moratorium scheme, which was introduced during the coronavirus pandemic, and the waiver of accruing interests. In the last hearing on September 10, the court had given the Centre two more weeks’ time to come up with a concrete plan for all sectors in the loan moratorium scheme.
The additional district magistrate of South West Delhi on Sunday withdrew a September 21 order that mandated the isolation of coronavirus patients above 60 years at Covid-19 care facilities. The home isolation guidelines of the Delhi government, similar to the Centre’s guidelines, allow home isolation of people who either have mild symptoms of are asymptomatic if there is enough space for them at their residence, according to Hindustan Times.
Goa’s Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena tested positive for the coronavirus. His condition is stable.
Mexico’s Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell said that conclusive data on the country’s coronavirus toll will not be available for a couple of years. “When will the final statistics on deaths from COVID-19 be ready? Certainly, a couple of years after the first year of the pandemic,” López-Gatell said.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.31 crore people and killed 9,98,074, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries has crossed 2.29 crore.