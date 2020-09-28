The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday sacked Director General of Police (Directorate of Public Prosecution) Purshottam Sharma, after a video clip of him assaulting his wife went viral on social media.

The Home Department of the state government relieved Sharma with “immediate effect”. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted that the police officer has been relieved of his duties. “If anyone who holds a responsible position is found to be indulging in illegal activities and taking law into his hands, then action will be taken against them, irrespective of who they are,” he said.

In the video, Sharma can be seen pulling his wife before pinning her to the ground and assaulting her. She can be heard screaming. Two other men present at the scene intervene after several minutes.

National Women’s Commission Chairperson Rekha Sharma said Sharma should be imprisoned. She said she would write to the chief minister in this regard.

But Sharma claimed he had not committed domestic assault, the Hindustan Times reported. “I have not indulged in any violence,” he told reporters. “This is a matter between my wife and myself. She complained against me earlier too in 2008. We have been married for 32 years. She is living with me and enjoying all the facilities and even travelling abroad on my expenses. The point is if she is upset with me why is she living with me.”

The Madhya Pradesh State Women’s Commission said it has taken note of the incident. “We are going to take suo motu cognizance of the incident based on the video,” the commission’s chairperson Shobha Oza said. “The state government should take strict action against the IPS officer.”