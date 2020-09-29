India’s coronavirus count rose to 61,45,291 on Tuesday after it reported 70,589 new infections in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 776 to 96,318. As many as 51,01,397 people have recovered so far. India’s recovery rate is 83.01%, while the death rate stood at 1.57%.
The Serum Institute of India said it would get a further $150 million (Rs 1,107 crore) in funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the GAVI vaccines alliance to make an additional 100 million vaccine doses for India and other low-and middle-income countries next year.
The Supreme Court directed states and Union Territories to supply dry rations to sex workers identified by the National AIDS Control Organisation and district legal authorities without insisting on the production of identity documents like ration card amid the coronavirus pandemic.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the death of 10 lakh people was an “agonising milestone” made worse by the “savageness” of the disease. Guterres called the toll a “mind-numbing figure”.
Tests for Covid-19 that show on-the-spot results in 15 to 30 minutes are about to be rolled out across the world. One test has received emergency approval from the World Health Organization and the other is expected to get it shortly.
The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority on Monday directed Air India Express to reject the negative coronavirus test reports of passengers from four Indian laboratories. The laboratories are Suryam Lab in Jaipur, Microhealth Labs in Kerala, Dr P Bhasin Pathlabs (Private) Limited and Noble Diagnostic Centre in Delhi, the airline said in a tweet.
Delhi saw a 40% rise in coronavirus deaths in September. The Capital’s toll rose to 5,272 on Monday. Delhi has recorded 828 deaths over the past 28 days. In August, it reported 481 deaths. Most of the deaths are among elderly patients with multiple comorbidities.
The Sabarimala Temple will reopen for devotees with precautions in November, including a virtual queue system. The devotees also have to carry a certificate showing that they are not infected. They will be tested on arrival again.
The World Bank on Monday said that East Asia and the Pacific region is expected to grow at 0.9% this year, the lowest since 1967, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The bank warned that up to 38 million people were expected to remain stuck or be pushed back into poverty in the region.
The worldwide coronavirus toll crossed 10 lakh on Tuesday. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.32 crore people and killed 10,00,555, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries has crossed 2.3 crore.