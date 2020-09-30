Coronavirus: Significant amount of India’s population still vulnerable to infection, says ICMR
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus, though he is asymptomatic.
The second national serological survey has showed that one in 15 Indians aged 10 or above has been infected with the novel coronavirus and developed antibodies. This is about 6.6% of the country’s population. The Indian Council for Medical Research warned that the results show that a significant chunk of the population is still vulnerable to the novel virus.
India’s coronavirus count rose to 61,45,291 on Tuesday after it reported 70,589 new infections in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 776 to 96,318. As many as 51,01,397 people have recovered so far. India’s recovery rate is 83.01%, while the death rate stood at 1.57%.
The worldwide coronavirus toll crossed 10 lakh on Tuesday. Globally, it has infected more than 3.35 crore people and killed 10,06,493, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Live updates
8.55 am: The Centre says it does not agree with the figure of Rs 80,000 crore for distributing vaccines, cited by the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, NDTV reports. The institute is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer and will produce the coronavirus vaccine.
“The government has made a National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration and they have held five meetings so far,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan says. “In these meetings, we have mulled over the process of COVID-19 vaccine distribution and the amount required for it in terms of prioritisation of population and the staggered immunisation for this prioritisation. In the meetings, we have calculated the amount required and currently, that amount is available with the government.”
8.43 am: US President Donald Trump during the presidential debate with his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, continues to claim that a coronavirus vaccine will be available to the public before the presidential election in November. Experts have already contradicted him on this claim. CDC chief Robert Redfield earlier clarified that a vaccine wouldn’t be “widely available” until the second or even third quarter of next year, reports The Guardian.
8.40 am: Walt Disney has announced mass layoffs. The company will fire 28,000 theme park employees due to the coronavirus crisis. “As you can imagine, a decision of this magnitude is not easy,” Josh D’Amaro, head of parks at Disney, wrote in a letter that was accessed by CNBC.
Disney in June reported its first quarterly loss in nearly two decades, a loss of $4.7 billion.
“For the last several months, our management team has worked tirelessly to avoid having to separate anyone from the company. We’ve cut expenses, suspended capital projects, furloughed our cast members while still paying benefits, and modified our operations to run as efficiently as possible, however, we simply cannot responsibly stay fully staffed while operating at such limited capacity,” the letter from D’Amaro says.
Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- The Centre said that a significant section of the population remain vulnerable to Covid-19. Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava revealed the results of the second countrywide sero-survey. The prevalence in individuals above 10 years was 6.6%, and among adults (over 18 years of age) 7.1%, he said. The ICMR found that in urban slums the prevalence was 15.6% and non-slums was 8.2%, but the prevalence of cases in rural areas was 4.4%.
- The Tamil Nadu government extended the lockdown in the state until October 31, but provided some more relaxations. Educational institutions will remain closed, but weekly locals markets have been allowed to reopen. The number of domestic flights to land at Chennai airport will be 100 a day. Film shootings with a maximum of 100 people at a time will be permitted.
- The Serum Institute of India said it would get a further $150 million (Rs 1,107 crore) in funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the GAVI vaccines alliance to make an additional 100 million vaccine doses for India and other low-and middle-income countries next year.
- The World Bank on Monday said that East Asia and the Pacific region is expected to grow at 0.9% this year, the lowest since 1967, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The bank warned that up to 38 million people were expected to remain stuck or be pushed back into poverty in the region.
- German airline Lufthansa cancelled all flights to India from Wednesday till October 20. The airline said its flight schedule was rejected by Indian authorities. “This application process is necessary since India has so far not accepted the invitation by the German government to discuss details regarding a temporary travel agreement between both countries,” the airline said in a statement.
- The Supreme Court directed states and Union Territories to supply dry rations to sex workers identified by the National AIDS Control Organisation and district legal authorities without insisting on the production of identity documents like ration card amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- Over 350 servitors and 50 employees at Puri’s Jagannath Temple test positive.