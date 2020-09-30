Babri Masjid demolition verdict expected soon; security beefed up in Lucknow, Ayodhya
BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh will not be in court today.
A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Lucknow is expected to pronounce its judgement in the nearly three-decades-old criminal case related to the Babri Masjid demolition around 10 am on Wednesday. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh are among those accused of criminal conspiracy.
The Babri Masjid, located in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, was demolished by Hindutva extremists on December 6, 1992, because they believed that it stood on land that was the birthplace of deity Ram. The incident had triggered communal riots across the country.
Live updates
10.18 am: There were two cases in connection with the Babri mosque demolition – one in Lucknow and the other in Raebareli. The Raebareli court was hearing a case against leaders of the BJP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, while the other case against karsevaks was pending in the Lucknow trial court. The Supreme Court in April 2017 clubbed the two.
10.09 am: Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief Nritya Gopal Das is also not expected to be present in the CBI special court in Lucknow, News18 reports.
10.07 am: In the related Babri Masjid title dispute, the Supreme Court had ruled in November that the disputed land in Ayodhya would be handed over to a government-run trust for the construction of a Ram temple. The top court had also said that the demolition of Babri Masjid was illegal and directed the government to acquire an alternative plot of land to build a mosque.
Following the ruling, a foundation stone ceremony took place on August 5, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a symbolic 40-kg silver brick in the sanctum sanctorum, or innermost sanctuary, to mark the start of the temple construction in Ayodhya. On August 20, the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust said that the temple’s construction had begun, adding that it would be completed within three to three and a half years.
10 am: Accused Vinay Katiyar, Dharamdas, Vedanti, Lallu Singh, Champat Rai and Pawan Pandey reach Lucknow, PTI reports.
9.55 am: Security has been tightened around the special CBI court in Lucknow.
9.53 am: CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav is expected to pronounce the verdict around 10 am.
9.50 am: Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh will not be present in court today. Advani, who is 92 years old, and 86-year-old Joshi are exempt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bharti has contracted Covid-19 and is under treatment, while Singh is recovering from the infection. About 26 of the 32 accused are expected to be present in court.
Also read:
Verdict on Babri Masjid demolition today; Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti expected to skip court
9.40 am: Authorities beef up security in 25 districts of Uttar Pradesh that are known to be communally sensitive, reports News18. Special arrangements have been made in Ayodhya. Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed in Lucknow and Ayodhya.
9.30 am: Here’s a quick recap:
The Babri Masjid, located in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, was demolished by Hindutva extremists on December 6, 1992, because they believed that it stood on land that was the birthplace of deity Ram.
Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh are accused of criminal conspiracy in the nearly three-decades-old case.
On April 19, 2017, the top court had ordered day-to-day trial in the case, and said it should be concluded within two years. The court had also restored criminal conspiracy charges filed against Advani and Joshi along with Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara and Vishnu Hari Dalmia. It restored charges against several other Hindutva leaders who had earlier been acquitted in the case. Three other high-profile accused – Giriraj Kishore, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal and Vishnu Hari Dalmia – died during trial and the proceedings against them were abated.
Arguments of the defence and prosecution concluded on September 1, after which the special judge began writing the verdict. The CBI had produced almost 351 witnesses and 600 documents before the court. Last month, the Supreme Court had set September 30 as the deadline to complete the trial and deliver a verdict.