Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday formed a three-member Special Investigation Team to probe the Hathras gangrape. The team has been directed to submit a report within seven days. He has also directed that the case should be tried in a fast-track court. Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inquired about the gangrape and urged strict action against the accused.
Four men had raped and tortured a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh a fortnight ago, causing severe injuries, including multiple fractures. The woman had been initially admitted to the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College And Hospital at the Aligarh Muslim University, but was moved to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Monday. She died on Tuesday morning. The four men have been arrested.
The woman’s body was cremated around 3 am on Wednesday in Hathras by policemen as her family was allegedly locked up in their home. Videos on social media show the family arguing with policemen and weeping as the police insisted on cremating the body without allowing them to take the body home. Several politicians criticised the hasty cremation and called it an abuse of human rights.
Live updates
12.09 pm: Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal requests Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and other top court judges to take cognisance of the Hathras gangrape case, take immediate action against erring officials, give strict punishment to the accused and set definite mechanisms in place to stop crimes against women, ANI reports.
12.05 pm: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s colleagues allege that he and the group’s Delhi unit head Himanshu Balmiki were detained by the Uttar Pradesh police while they were on their way to Hathras to accompanying the 19-year-old woman’s family, PTI reports. “There is no clue about the location of Azad and Balmiki after they reached Jewar toll plaza to get on the lane to Tappal, Aligarh,” Azad Samaj Party core committee member Ravindra Bhati says.
11.13 am: Uttar Pradesh Home Department Secretary Bhagwan Swarup, will lead the Special Investigation Team, reports PTI. DIG Chandraprakash and commandant (PAC Agra) Poonam will be part of the team.
11.01 am: The Hathras district magistrate denies the family’s allegations.
10.58 am: Congress criticises the state government.
10.50 am: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi demands the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath. “I was on the phone with the Hathras victim’s father when he was informed that his daughter had passed away. I heard him cry out in despair,” she says. “He had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night he was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites.”
She adds: “Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as chief minister.”
10.48 am: Adityanath says Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to him about the Hathras rape and urged strict action against the accused.
10.45 am: “Even criminals are allowed dignified cremation,” says Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav. “Here is a rape victim being cremated by police at 2.30 am without family members. Could this happen if the family was not dalit? This is a matter of national shame. Our own George Floyd moment.”
10.44 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticises the cremation of the woman. “A daughter of India has been raped and murdered,” he says in a tweet in Hindi. “Facts are suppressed and in the end, her family’s rights to perform the last rights are snatched away. This is insulting and unjust.”
10.42 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says: “The Hathras victim was first raped by some men and then yesterday, she was brutalised by the entire system. The whole episode is very painful.”
10.40 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath forms a three-member Special Investigation Team to probe the gangrape. The team has been directed to submit a report within seven days. He has also directed that the case should be tried in a fast-track court.
10.37 am: Videos and images on social media from around 3 am showed a pyre being lit in Hathras district but there were no family members around.
10.35 am: The woman’s family had said on Tuesday evening that they were being forced to return to Hathras as the authorities were trying to dispose of her body discreetly. The family, along with activists, were protesting outside the Safdarjung Hospital, demanding to know the location of the body. The woman’s father and brother were reportedly taken away by the police.
10.30 am: The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was raped and tortured by four men two weeks ago, was cremated around 3 am on Wednesday in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. Her family, however, has said they were not allowed to take her body home and were forced to perform the last rites.
“It appears that my sister has been cremated; the police are not telling us anything,” the woman’s brother said around 3.30 am. “We begged them to let us bring her body inside the house one last time, but they didn’t listen to us.”
