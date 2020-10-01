Hathras gangrape: Rahul Gandhi arrested on way to town, claims police pushed, baton charged him
The police have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Hathras, and sealed the borders of the district.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was arrested after being stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police near Greater Noida on Thursday along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi, as they were on their way to meet the family of a 20-year-old Dalit woman who was gangraped by four men. He alleged that the police pushed him and baton charged him, following which he fell to the ground. The woman died in a hospital in Delhi earlier this week.
The police have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Hathras, and sealed the borders of the district. A Special Investigation Team will meet the woman’s family later in the day, and media would not be allowed.
Live updates
3.50 pm: Rahul Gandhi has claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government is scared of his visit to Hathras.
3.30 pm: Rahul Gandhi has been arrested, ANI reports. “I want to walk to Hathras alone,” Gandhi tells the police. “Please tell me under which section are you arresting me.” In response, a police officer says: “We are arresting you under Section 188 IPC [Indian Penal Code] for violation of an order. “
3.03 pm: Rahul Gandhi claims that he was pushed and baton charged by the police, following which he fell down, ANI reports. “Can only BJP and RSS people roam around in this country?” he asks. “Can an ordinary citizen not do so? Can only [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi do it.”
2.33 pm: Samajwadi Party workers stage a demonstration in Hathras demanding justice for the murdered woman.
2.22 pm: The woman was strangled and suffered cervical spine injury, her autopsy report has said according to NDTV. The final diagnosis does not mention rape. The woman died of “injury to the cervical spine by indirect blunt trauma,” the report says.
2.11 pm: Priyanka Gandhi along with Congress workers walks along the Yamuna Expressway, after her vehicle was stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police, ANI reports.
2 pm: A convoy carrying Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi has been stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police near Greater Noida, NDTV reports. The Congress leaders were on their way towards Hathras, over 140 km from Greater Noida. The two Congress leaders were on their way to the town to meet the family of the woman who was gangraped and killed.
1.54 pm: Congress workers are protesting at the Delhi Noida Delhi flyways against the gangrape and murder, the Hindustan Times reports. Party workers have blocked five lanes of the Delhi-Noida side of the flyway.
1.47 pm: “We demand President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh,” says Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Badruddin Quraishi. “We also demand safety and security of victim’s kin, as in the past in UP, there were instances where rape victim’s kin have been murdered. The government should also give decent compensation to the family.”
1.40 pm: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati demands President’s Rule in Uttar Pradesh, ANI reports. “Adityanath should resign if he can’t ensure safety to women,” says Mayawati. “I urge the central government to send him to his place – Gorakhnath Math. If he doesn’t like the temple, he should be given the task of Ram Temple construction.
1.33 pm: The police have sealed the borders of Hathras and imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code there, which prohibits a gathering of four or more persons.
1.28 pm: The woman died on Tuesday at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. She had suffered multiple fractures and other serious injuries when she was assaulted by four upper caste men from her village on September 14. The four men have been arrested. However, the woman was hastily cremated, which led to outrage in political circles.